Adobe has always stated its intention of moving to a subscription-based business model, but up until this month photographers and designers still had the opportunity to buy its Creative Suite 6 software.

Launched in 2012, CS6 was the last version of Adobe’s standalone package of software, which included Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Bridge, Acrobat and more, before the company moved to its subscription-based Creative Cloud platform.

Up until the beginning of this year, customers could still purchase CS6 from Adobe’s website. However, PetaPixel points out that as of 9 January this year Adobe has updated its CS6 landing page.

No longer is there an option to purchase Creative Suite 6. Instead, visitors are greeted with a simple landing page that says: “Looking for Creative Suite 6? The latest versions of all your favorite apps like Photoshop and Illustrator are only available with a Creative Cloud membership. You’ll also get hundreds of step-by-step tutorials, built-in design templates, your own portfolio website, and more.”

According to the Photofocus blog, standalone version of Lightroom will remain available for now. But one would expect this will be officially retired as well sometime in the near future.

