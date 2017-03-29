Adorama has launched a series of rebates on select Canon EOS 5D Mark IV and 7D Mark II lens kits, with savings up to $500.

As well as the EOS 5D Mark IV and EOS 7D Mark II, Adorama is also offering instant rebates on the EOS M5, Canon’s recent mirrorless camera.

The offers include:

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV with EF 24-70mm f/4L IS USM Lens
$4,249.00 after $150 IR

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV with EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM Lens
$4,399.00 after $200 IR

Canon EOS 7D Mark II Digital SLR Camera with EF-S 18-135mm IS USM Lens & W-E1 Wi-Fi Adaper Kit
$1,949.00 after $500 IR

Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Camera with EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens
$1,299.00 after $180 IR

