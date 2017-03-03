AirSelfie, a pocket-size drone that interacts with your smartphone to take selfies from multiple angles, has officially launched.
The AirSelfie drone comprises four propellers and a 5-megapixel video camera, and can fly vertically up to 66 feet.
The device is smaller than a smartphone and includes self-generated Wi-Fi.
The AirSelfie also boasts a rechargeable battery through a cell phone case, as well as the option to purchase an external power bank.
It also comes equipped with a vibration-absorber system and in-flight stability systems.
In use, the AirSelfie connects to most smartphones, including the iPhone (6, 6s, 7 and 7 Plus), Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.
You can pre-order AirSelfie on its website: www.airselfiecamera.com with prices ranging from £220 for the AirSelfie + phone cover, or £229 for the AirSelfie and powerbank.
