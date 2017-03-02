Alpha Optical Distribution has partnered with ARTISAN&ARTIST to distribute the brand’s range of luxury camera straps and accessories to the UK and Ireland.

Among the Japanese manufacturer ARTISAN&ARTIST’s product line are its Silk Cord Strap and signature Easy Slider Strap.

ARTISAN&ARTIST also produces the ACAM Classic Series range of camera bags, which employ a water- and stain-resistant canvas for the main body of the bags and an inner case with removable partitions.

ARTISAN&ARTIST are now available in the USA, Canada, France, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan, China and Australia.

Interview: Manfrotto on how smaller cameras are changing bag design | Camera Jabber
Interview: Manfrotto on how smaller cameras are changing bag design | Camera Jabber

With cameras getting smaller every year, we were curious how bag manufacturers are changing with the times. We spoke to Manfrotto UK to find out.

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber
Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.