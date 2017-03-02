Alpha Optical Distribution has partnered with ARTISAN&ARTIST to distribute the brand’s range of luxury camera straps and accessories to the UK and Ireland.

Among the Japanese manufacturer ARTISAN&ARTIST’s product line are its Silk Cord Strap and signature Easy Slider Strap.

ARTISAN&ARTIST also produces the ACAM Classic Series range of camera bags, which employ a water- and stain-resistant canvas for the main body of the bags and an inner case with removable partitions.

ARTISAN&ARTIST are now available in the USA, Canada, France, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan, China and Australia.

