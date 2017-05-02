Alpine Labs has developed a new camera remote called Spark, which offers users three modes of control so it can be adapted for use in different shooting situations.

Currently on Kickstarter with an August release date, Spark features Infrared, Wired Trigger and App Control modes. With Infrared mode you simply point Spark at your camera’s infrared receiver from up to 30 feet away and press the shutter button.

And in App Control mode you plug Spark into your camera and use an app to control the camera via your phone. A 100ft Bluetooth range allows you to control from a distance.

Alpine Labs says Spark’s battery lasts for more than 2000 hours, and the device weighs less than 0.75oz.

Other features include the ability to use Spark as a wired Bulb remote or use the app to set any shutter speed for capturing subjects like light trails. You can also program a time lapse interval via Spark, or use the app to chose from a range of preset options and settings like time delay.

Spark is compatible with Canon, Nikon, Sony, Olympus, Panasonic, Fujifilm, Pentax, Contax, Samsung, Hasselblad, Sigma, Kodak, and Konica Minolta cameras, among others.

You can purchase the Spark Remote for $44 on Kickstarter, with shipping expected in August.

Like this: Like Loading...