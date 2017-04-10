The Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers has announced the winner of its Animals in Action competition.

John Hunt, from Kent, England, has won the overall award for his amazing image of two white tailed sea eagles engaged in combat.

John says, “The image was shot on a Canon 1DX with a Sigma 120-300 2.8 lens with x2 converter at 400.1/800 f8 800 ISO. It was taken in Danube Delta which is the second largest river Delta in Europe.”

John will win a 12-month membership to the SINWP as the overall winner.

Runners up Elizabeth Howell from New South Wales and Peter Jones from Nottinghamshire both won six-month memberships.

Like this: Like Loading...