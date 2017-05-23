Working out the best camera settings to capture the perfect shot takes years of experience, but now that’s all set to change with the arrival of the Arsenal.

Launching on Kickstarter this small device has been designed as an intelligent wireless control for your DSLR or CSC enabling complete control by means of an app enabled mobile device.

The Arsenal use the latest machine learning technology to find the optimal settings for your camera to get a pro level shot whatever the conditions.

Arsenal works like no other photography product presently on the market and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) which is fed by a series of advanced machine learning algorithms that have been learnt from a database of millions of photographs and their connected metadata.

The device is able to compare the scene seen through the lens with the database and environmental variables to adjust settings that are optimum for the scene.

“Today’s cameras have amazing optics, but they do very little to actually help you take a good photo,” Ryan Stout, Arsenal’s founder and CEO.

“You can go spend a thousand dollars and out-of-the-box it will take worse photos than your smartphone. Arsenal changes that by making your existing camera smarter.”

Arsenal is designed to work alongside many of today’s most popular models including those from Canon, Nikon, Sony and Fuji.

Arsenal isn’t just about the AI features but will also enable photographers to take control of their cameras from up to 100 feet away. Photographers can then use the partner app to adjust settings, watch a live preview and trigger the shutter.

Arsenal has been designed to simplify photographic techniques and can even be used to shoot for Photo Stacking, Long Exposures and Timelapses.

As with the vast majority of camera accessories today we expect an app and they certainly provide with a feature packed offering.

The Arsenal app features review abilities enabling you to browse images direct for the card in your camera as well as view RAW files at full resolution. These images can then be shared directly to Instagram, Snap and Facebook with ease.

The hardware features two parts. The first sits into your camera’s hotshoe and connects to your camera through USB whilst the other is the App that supports both iOS and Android devices and enables your mobile device to communicate with the Arsenal.

The Kickstarter campaign launches on the 23rd of May 2017 and backers are estimated to receive the products in January 2018.

For more information on Arsenal check out https://witharsenal.com.

