Benro has announced a new range of compact and lightweight travel tripods and monopods for the US market, introducing the ProAngel line.

Aimed at travel photographers, the ProAngel tripods price tag starts at $99 and runs up to $249, while the ProAngel monopods price tag begins at $49 and runs up to $59 depending on the model.

Benro says the tripods can fit into small and medium-size bags and are available for most types of camera, even smartphones.

The ProAngel tripods and monopods feature a single leg locking mechanism, and the tripod leg sections can be opened with a single twist.

The ProAngel range is available without a tripod head or as a kit with Benro’s B1 ballhead.

Via Photography Blog

