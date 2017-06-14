Best Buy will partner with a start-up tech rental firm to offer potential customers the opportunity to try out cameras before they commit to making a purchase.

Recode reports that the US big box retailer is aiming to combat Amazon by working with a San Francisco company called Lumoid to offer people trials of cameras and audio equipment.

The way it works is that Best Buy will feature the try-before-you-buy option on its website, then direct those who are interested over to Lumoid to book a rental.

These customers will earn ‘about 20%’ of the rental price back in credits from Lumoid, which they can use if they buy the item.

As Recode states

For Best Buy, the partnership could evolve into a way to wring more dollars out of so-called “open box” items — these are goods that a Best Buy customer has bought but then returned so they can’t be resold at full price. Best Buy is providing these goods to Lumoid to rent out.

Via DPReview

