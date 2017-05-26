B&H Photo, the large US-based photographic retailer which now ships overseas, has announced a flash sale on cameras such as the Nikon D810, D500, Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II and a range of accessories, with savings up to $860.

B&H Photo’s flash sale runs until 27 May, and includes free shipping on all items within the US. Items include:

Nikon D810 with 24-70mm Lens and Battery Grip Kit
Instant Savings: $860 + $399 > Free Nikon Battery Grip!
Price: $3,936.95

Nikon D500 & Kit
Instant Savings: $200 + $472.35 > Free Accessories
Price: $1,796.95

Canon EOS 70D Kit with PIXMA PRO-100 Inkjet Printer
Reg Price:$1,699.45
Instant Savings: $750.45
Price: $949 – Limited time

Nikon D3400 with 18-55mm Lens (Black)
Instant Savings: $150 + $52.99 Free Accessories
Price: $396.95

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II with 14-42mm II R Lens
Reg Price:$699
Instant Savings: $200
Price: $499

GoPro HERO4 Black with LCD Touch BacPac and Dual Charger Kit
Reg Price:$579.99
Instant Savings: $250
Price: $329.99

Luxli Viola 5″ On-Camera RGB LED Light
Reg Price:$499.95
Instant Savings: $150
Price: $349.95

DJI Phantom 4 Quadcopter
Reg Price:$1,199
Instant Savings: $270
Price: $929

Atomos Ninja Star Recorder with 64GB CFast Card
Reg Price:$499
Instant Savings: $300
Price: $199

