B&H Photo, the large US-based photographic retailer which now ships overseas, has announced a flash sale on cameras such as the Nikon D810, D500, Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II and a range of accessories, with savings up to $860.

B&H Photo’s flash sale runs until 27 May, and includes free shipping on all items within the US. Items include:

Nikon D810 with 24-70mm Lens and Battery Grip Kit

Instant Savings: $860 + $399 > Free Nikon Battery Grip!

Price: $3,936.95

Nikon D500 & Kit

Instant Savings: $200 + $472.35 > Free Accessories

Price: $1,796.95

Canon EOS 70D Kit with PIXMA PRO-100 Inkjet Printer

Reg Price:$1,699.45

Instant Savings: $750.45

Price: $949 – Limited time

Nikon D3400 with 18-55mm Lens (Black)

Instant Savings: $150 + $52.99 Free Accessories

Price: $396.95

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II with 14-42mm II R Lens

Reg Price:$699

Instant Savings: $200

Price: $499

GoPro HERO4 Black with LCD Touch BacPac and Dual Charger Kit

Reg Price:$579.99

Instant Savings: $250

Price: $329.99

Luxli Viola 5″ On-Camera RGB LED Light

Reg Price:$499.95

Instant Savings: $150

Price: $349.95

DJI Phantom 4 Quadcopter

Reg Price:$1,199

Instant Savings: $270

Price: $929

Atomos Ninja Star Recorder with 64GB CFast Card

Reg Price:$499

Instant Savings: $300

Price: $199

