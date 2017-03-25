Here at Camera Jabber we follow all the retailers to try and stay on top of the best offers on new cameras, lenses and accessories… mainly because we’re always looking for a bargain ourselves!

B&H Photo has just launched a massive price cut on the Fuji X-T1, offering $500 savings on the X-T1 body and select lens kits. They’re also offering free shipping within the United States.

Here’s what you can currently get:

Fujifilm X-T1 (Body Only)

Reg Price:$1,299

Instant Savings: $500

Price: $799

Fujifilm X-T1 (Body Only, Graphite Silver Edition)

Reg Price:$1,499

Instant Savings: $500

Price: $999

Fujifilm X-T1 with 18-55mm Lens

Reg Price:$1,699

Instant Savings: $500

Price: $1,199

The company has also launched offers on some other Fuji cameras…

Fujifilm X100T (Black)

Reg Price:$1,299

Instant Savings: $200

Price: $1,099

Fujifilm X-T10 (Black, Body Only)

Reg Price:$799

Instant Savings: $200

Price: $599

Fujifilm X-T10 with 16-50mm Lens (Black)

Reg Price:$899

Instant Savings: $200

Price: $699

Like this: Like Loading...