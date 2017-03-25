Here at Camera Jabber we follow all the retailers to try and stay on top of the best offers on new cameras, lenses and accessories… mainly because we’re always looking for a bargain ourselves!

B&H Photo has just launched a massive price cut on the Fuji X-T1, offering $500 savings on the X-T1 body and select lens kits. They’re also offering free shipping within the United States.

Here’s what you can currently get:

Fujifilm X-T1 (Body Only)
Reg Price:$1,299
Instant Savings: $500
Price: $799

Fujifilm X-T1 (Body Only, Graphite Silver Edition)
Reg Price:$1,499
Instant Savings: $500
Price: $999

Fujifilm X-T1 with 18-55mm Lens
Reg Price:$1,699
Instant Savings: $500
Price: $1,199

The company has also launched offers on some other Fuji cameras

Fujifilm X100T (Black)
Reg Price:$1,299
Instant Savings: $200
Price: $1,099

Fujifilm X-T10 (Black, Body Only)
Reg Price:$799
Instant Savings: $200
Price: $599

Fujifilm X-T10 with 16-50mm Lens (Black)
Reg Price:$899
Instant Savings: $200
Price: $699

