Blackmagic Design has introduced Web Presenter, a new device that gets around the need for webcams and allows you to stream high-quality video from your DSLR or mirrorless camera to platforms like Youtube Live and Facebook Live.

Compatible with Mac, Windows, Linux and Chromebook computers – and without the need for drivers – Blackmagic Web Presenter serves as a sort of middleman in the live stream process.

Blackmagic Web Presenter receives your video footage and ‘down converts’ any SD, HD and Ultra HD sources to make them look like a 720p USB webcam, according to the company, before relaying it to your computer.

Blackmagic says: “Streaming in 720p ensures customers get the quality of HD and a 16:9 aspect ratio, but with very low data rates so uplinking streams to the internet is easy from any computer.”

Because all streaming software works with webcams, Blackmagic Web Presenter effectively masks the source of your video feed, allowing you to stream in higher quality.

Blackmagic Web Presenter supports HDMI and 12G-SDI connections and can work with all formats up to 2160p60. However Blackmagic says if the streaming software detects a slow internet connection the device will reduce the frame rate to 20, 15, 10 or even 5 frames per second.

It also has XLR and RCA HiFi inputs for connecting microphones and other audio devices, along with a built-in 90V – 240V AC power supply.

The Blackmagic Web Presenter price tag is $495.

