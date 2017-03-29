B+W filters has launched a new range of ND Square filters and XS Pro Screw in Filters aimed at landscape photographers.

The new Square Glass ND Filters measure 100mm x 100mm x 2mm, with four in the range at 2, 3, 6 and 10 stops.

Thanks to new coating technology, B+W says it has been able to adjust the effect in its new filters, allowing photographers to get more creative.

B+W says it uses a polished special glass as the base to protect your lens, while a three-layer combination coating helps prevent reflections by including a multilayer anti-reflection component on both sides of the filter.

What’s more, B+W says its new ND Square series is more dimensionally stable and cannot warp or distort. They are also scratch-resistant.

B+W’s ND Square filters are priced £129.95 and come with a carrying case.

B+W has also announced a new XS Pro Screw in ND Filter series mirroring the range of F Pro NDs, and extension to the range of 95mm Filters, entry level Exacta Filters and GoPro Filter Holder Sets.

