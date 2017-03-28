Calumet Photographic has rolled out a national survey for photographers in the UK in a bid to learn more about the industry.

The retailer is asking photographers to take part in the National Photographic Survey 2017, which it says is the first-ever survey of its kind.

Photographers can complete the survey on Calumet’s website, and as an incentive one participant will win a brand-new Fuji X-Pro2.

Questions will relate to the UK photo industry, as well as gain insights into products and purchasing habits.

A team of people from the industry, which included professional and amateur photographers, trade press editors as well as Calumet Photographic staff, helped write the questions.

