Calumet Photographic has rolled out a national survey for photographers in the UK in a bid to learn more about the industry.

The retailer is asking photographers to take part in the National Photographic Survey 2017, which it says is the first-ever survey of its kind.

Photographers can complete the survey on Calumet’s website, and as an incentive one participant will win a brand-new Fuji X-Pro2.

Questions will relate to the UK photo industry, as well as gain insights into products and purchasing habits.

A team of people from the industry, which included professional and amateur photographers, trade press editors as well as Calumet Photographic staff, helped write the questions.

How to get started in photography on a budget

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.