Latest figures from the Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA) show slight growth in camera shipments during April 2017 compared with the same month last year.

In April some 1,032,691 interchangeable lens cameras shipped, compared to 961,630 in April 2016.

The data marks a trend first noted in January (838,086 vs 791,416 in 2016) and February (843,217 vs 719,146 in 2016) when CIPA noted growth over last year’s figures.

The 2017 numbers are still below those from 2015, but the data suggests the market may have stabilised.

Mirrorless cameras appear to be the biggest engine of this growth. On the whole for the year, mirrorless camera shipments are up by 50.6% compared to 2016.

Meanwhile, DSLR shipments are down 9% on the year and compact cameras are reaching a point of no return.

By far the biggest camera sector is the smartphone, and as these cameras continue to get more sophisticated the compact camera is going to struggle to find a market.

