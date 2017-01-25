Canon 6D Mark II

The full-frame Canon 6D was announced at Photokina 2012, which means it’s getting on quite a bit and is in line for replacement in the near future. The most likely name for the new arrival is the Canon ESO 6D Mark II.

We think that Canon will push the effective pixel count up from 20.2million, but we’re unsure how high. If it’s looking to make development and cost efficiencies the company may opt for the same 30.4 million sensor as is in the Canon 5D Mark IV, but Canon Watch has reason to believe that it will plump for a 28Mp device.

Canon also needs to give the 6D Mark II an enhanced autofocus system as the original camera has just 11 AF points. Perhaps the company will seek to get a bit more life from the 5D Mark III’s AF unit and put it in the 6D Mark II, thus boosting the point-count to 61?

There’s a move towards making cameras better connected so an NFC chip is a dead cert for the 6D II – that would make it compatible with Canon’s Connect Station CS100. GPS technology seems likely. It could also get Bluetooth connectivity like the Canon EOS M5.

Touch control has been extremely well implemented in DSLRs like the Canon 80D and we’d like to see this extended to the 6D Mark II along with a vari-angle screen for easier viewing at high and low angles.

That would be especially useful to anyone wishing to shoot video. We’re keeping our fingers-crossed for 4K recording for the Canon 6D Mark II, but as it’s been omitted from the Canon EOS M5, we can’t say for sure what Canon will go for.

Canon EOS M1

Despite their high image quality, Canon’s EOS M mirrorless system cameras models have failed to compete with the offerings from Sony, Fuji and Olympus.

However, the Canon M5 has improved the situation and finally introduced a built-in viewfinder to the line. It also has a much improved autofocusing system.

There are rumours circulating that Canon will introduce a full-frame mirrorless camera in 2017, perhaps modelled on the Canon 6D Mark II but with an electronic viewfinder. This would make sense as the Canon M5 has many of the same internal components as the Canon 80D.

