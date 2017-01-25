Let’s take a look at what Canon, Nikon, Sony, Olympus, Fuji and Panasonic are likely to be unveiling in the near future in our rundown of the latest camera rumours and musings on specs we’d like to see…
Canon camera rumours 2017
Two new full-frame cameras look likely, but could we also see Canon finally get serious about mirrorless cameras?
Canon 6D Mark II
The full-frame Canon 6D was announced at Photokina 2012, which means it’s getting on quite a bit and is in line for replacement in the near future. The most likely name for the new arrival is the Canon ESO 6D Mark II.
We think that Canon will push the effective pixel count up from 20.2million, but we’re unsure how high. If it’s looking to make development and cost efficiencies the company may opt for the same 30.4 million sensor as is in the Canon 5D Mark IV, but Canon Watch has reason to believe that it will plump for a 28Mp device.
Canon also needs to give the 6D Mark II an enhanced autofocus system as the original camera has just 11 AF points. Perhaps the company will seek to get a bit more life from the 5D Mark III’s AF unit and put it in the 6D Mark II, thus boosting the point-count to 61?
There’s a move towards making cameras better connected so an NFC chip is a dead cert for the 6D II – that would make it compatible with Canon’s Connect Station CS100. GPS technology seems likely. It could also get Bluetooth connectivity like the Canon EOS M5.
Touch control has been extremely well implemented in DSLRs like the Canon 80D and we’d like to see this extended to the 6D Mark II along with a vari-angle screen for easier viewing at high and low angles.
That would be especially useful to anyone wishing to shoot video. We’re keeping our fingers-crossed for 4K recording for the Canon 6D Mark II, but as it’s been omitted from the Canon EOS M5, we can’t say for sure what Canon will go for.
SEE MORE: 6 cameras that prove you don’t need the latest models
Canon EOS M1
Despite their high image quality, Canon’s EOS M mirrorless system cameras models have failed to compete with the offerings from Sony, Fuji and Olympus.
However, the Canon M5 has improved the situation and finally introduced a built-in viewfinder to the line. It also has a much improved autofocusing system.
There are rumours circulating that Canon will introduce a full-frame mirrorless camera in 2017, perhaps modelled on the Canon 6D Mark II but with an electronic viewfinder. This would make sense as the Canon M5 has many of the same internal components as the Canon 80D.
Nikon camera rumours 2016
Nikon has promised to roll-out its SnapBridge technology across its full DSLR range, but perhaps the company will also introduce a mirrorless system camera that is enticing to enthusiasts
Nikon D820
For a while Nikon lead the way for detail resolution from a small format camera, but that has been stolen by the likes of the 42Mp Sony Alpha a7R II and 50Mp Canon 5Ds and Canon 5DS R. It’s time for a comeback. Although Nikon uses Sony sensors it’s possible that it will skip the 42Mp generation and go straight for a 50Mp or higher chip.
We also expect to see 4K video recording capability and perhaps an improved autofocus system.
Nikon Df II
While the Nikon Df is great in theory, the implementation of its traditional controls suffers in comparison with those on the Fuji X-T1 and Fuji X-T2.
If Nikon introduces a Mark II version it may take the opportunity to correct these issues and upgrade the sensor to the 20Mp chip found in the Nikon D5.
However, there’s also the possibility that the company might use it as the basis for a full-frame mirrorless system camera complete with an electronic viewfinder.
The fact that Nikon will be 100 years old during 2017 could make this year a likely launch date for a new Nikon mirrorless camera system.
Nikon D760
Having been announced at Photokina in 2014, there’s a good chance that we might see the D750 replaced in 2017.
SnapBridge is a dead-cert inclusion as Nikon has stated that this technology, which makes connecting a camera to a smartphone or tablet easier, will be in all it’s cameras with the possible exception to top-end models.
Sony camera rumours 2016
Sony’s full-frame mirrorless system cameras have caused a major shift in the camera market, can the company maintain the momentum?
Sony Alpha a9
Rumours have been circulating for a while that Sony is planning to introduce a new pro-spec full-frame compact system or mirrorless system camera that sits above the Sony Alpha a7-range, including the Sony A7R II.
The information is thin on the ground about the likely specification of the A9, but some are speculating that it will have a pixel count of 70-80 million pixels. One thing I would like to see is a dedicated mini-joystick to make it easy to set the desired AF point.
I’m not convinced that a Sony A9 will appear in the near future as I think it’s more likely that Sony will develop the Sony A7RII – but you never know…
SEE MORE: Manual focus – 3 modern technologies that make sharp images easier
Sony Alpha a7R III
Sony has gained lots of ground on Canon and Nikon with its Alpha 7 series of full-frame mirrorless system cameras. Many also think it is responsible for making some photographers start to take mirrorless cameras more seriously.
The Sony Alpha 7R II, also referred to as the Sony A7R II, has been one of the most popular and talked about cameras of recent times. Like the rest of the A7-series it incorporates a full-frame sensor into a compact body and has an excellent electronic viewfinder (EVF) that allows you to preview the impact of camera settings.
However, its pixel count (42 million) is now trumped by that of the Canon 5DS and 5DS R and Sony may wish to regain the upper hand with a higher resolution introduction. It’s also possible that the company will want to demonstrate its new significance in the camera market with a major announcement.
I’d also like to see a better way of adjusting autofocus point, ideally with a mini-joystick controller. The Sony A7R II’s menu system is long and complex and there’s scope for a significant reworking for the Sony A7R III to make it more streamlined and bring connected items together.
In addition, I’d like to see two function menus, one for stills shooting and the other for video.
Sony Alpha a5200
Sony seems to be focusing its efforts on high-end and enthusiast-level cameras at the moment but we think a replacement for the Sony Alpha a5100 could be just around the corner. The a5000-line is now Sony’s entry-level series of mirrorless system cameras so the company will aim to keep the price down for any new models.
This makes it likely to continue without a built-in viewfinder. The pixel count is also likely to stay at 24million, but the sensitivity range could be pushed higher to match the Sony A6300 (ISO 100-25,600 expandable to 51,200) and improve low-light capability.
Perhaps we will also see an improvement to the autofocus system, but with 204-points the A5100’s AF system isn’t exactly lacking in this area.
SEE MORE: Best cheap cameras that are actually pretty awesome
Fuji camera rumours 2016
Rumours suggest that Fuji is going to bypass small format full-frame photography and introduce a medium format mirrorless camera. Bring it on!
Fuji X-70S, Fuji X-70 Mark II or Fuji X-80
Fuji has had a busy time introducing the medium format Fuji GFX 50S and APS-C format Fuji X-T20 and X100F. However, after rumours that Sony has stopped producing 16Mp APS-C format sensors, the X-70 looks ripe for replacement.
Fuji tends to use existing sensors throughout its range, so I expect that the X-70 replacement will have a 24Mp sensor, probably coupled with a X Processor Pro engine.
SEE MORE: 7 flagship cameras from 2014 you can now buy on a budget
Olympus camera rumours 2016
The OM-D E-M1 Mark II looks to be the most likely next camera from Olympus, we’re hoping its autofocus performance will put DSLRs on the back foot
Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III
While Olympus won’t want to steal the thunder of the fabulous OM-D E-M1 Mark II, it’s likely to want to produce something to tempt existing OM-D E-M5 II users.
Our betting is that it puts a 20Mp sensor in the OM-D E-M5 II’s body, gives it an improved autofocus system and calls it the Olympus OM-D E-M5 III.
I also expect the High Res Shooting Mode to see the improvement that we saw in the E-M1 II so that it can be used to shoot landscapes with moving elements like trees and water.
The OM-D E-M5 II’s IS system is very good, but it can’t offer the 6.5EV extension to handheld shooting that the E-M1 II’s system does, so perhaps that too will be improved for the Mark III.10
Olympus OM-D E-M10 III
The OM-D E-M10 line is Olympus’s best selling OM-D series camera so there’s a strong possibility that the company will want to keep it fresh with an update in 2017. Perhaps the OM-D E-M10 III will also feature the 20Mp sensor that’s in the OM-D E-M1 II, but in the smaller, less robust and more affordable body.
SEE MORE: Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II Review
Panasonic camera rumours 2016
The Panasonic GH5 is widely anticipated but will it have the 6K video capability that some expect?
Panasonic LX200
Panasonic’s LX100, which dates from 2014, is a lovely compact camera, but at 13 million its pixel count seems rather low now.
Maybe in 2017 we could see the Panasonic GH5’s 20Mp sensor appear in a compact camera?
The chances are that Panasonic will continue to used a cropped section of the Four Thirds type sensor, but coupled with a 24-75mm f/1.7-2.8 (equivalent) lens and a tilting touch-screen, it could be the makings of a popular compact camera.
SEE MORE: Best travel cameras you can depend on
Save
You must log in to post a comment.