We have reached 1,500 likes on our Facebook page, and we can now reveal the winner of our Olympus Tough TG Tracker action cam giveaway!

Our winner, picked at random from among our followers, is Simon Cooke, of Devon.

Simon is a former press photographer who went freelance after working for a newspaper for a number of years. Sports and action photography are his favourite genres to shoot, and he has supplied features for publications like Sailing Today and many other titles over the years.

As well as as sports and action, for which the Olympus Tracker will be a welcome addition to his kit bag, Simon also enjoys landscapes and music photography.

“Also I can’t escape my roots so always enjoy getting stuck into a decent photojournalism project when the opportunity arises,” Simon says. “I’m now really looking forward to getting into shooting action video too.”

Congratulations to Simon, and thanks to all of you who have supported us over our first six months!

Watch this space, as we’ll be announcing another giveaway very soon!

