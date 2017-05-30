The Canon EOS 6D Mark II release date is expected for August 2017, and it will be Canon’s first full-frame DSLR to offer a vari-angle LCD screen, according to specs that have allegedly leaked online.

The Canon Rumors website reports that the Canon EOS 6D Mark II will also boast a slightly taller and deeper body design than the current 6D, and will also feature built-in WiFi and Bluetooth capability.

Canon Rumors says the EOS 6D Mark II will be announced in July, with shipping beinning in August.

It also reports that a replacement for the EOS 100D / Rebel SL1 will be announced, the EOS Rebel SL2. Fewer details are known about this allegedly new entry-level DSLR.

Canon Rumors got its information from a Japanese website called Nokishita, which claims to have found the cameras’ certification information.

Of course, these are all just rumours. Canon has also been said to be working on a full-frame mirrorless camera in recent weeks, so anything is possible.

