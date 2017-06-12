I’ve been lucky enough to be sent a Canon 77D just in time for a trip to Northumberland. The weather has been extremely changeable from bright blur skies and warm sunshine one minute to thunderous skies and heavy rain the next. There have even been a few moments of wonderful golden light streaming through steel grey/blue clouds that always seem to happen while you’re driving and I’m hoping that I may have better timing soon.

So far I’ve used the 77D to photograph a few landscapes, a handful of long exposures, a short trip to Craster and my 4 month old puppy getting his first experience of a beach and the North Sea. My initial impressions of the camera are good, but I’m going to shoot much more before I comment further.

The images in this gallery were created from raw files after 5 minutes or less processing in Photoshop (or Adobe Camera Raw to be more specific). In most cases the images have been subjected to less than two minutes of processing.

I’ve never been very good at keeping horizon’s level so some of the images have had a little rotation and cropping. Others have had a tweak to their exposure, contrast and saturation. A few even had a quick application of a graduated filter to darken the sky. On the whole I’ve opted to keep the processing fairly natural.

The first batch of images were all shot using the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM, which is a kit lens option, but I have other lenses to use with the camera over coming days. I’ll continue to add images to this gallery as I shoot and the Wi-Fi connection in my accommodation allows – the Force is not strong in this one.

I’ve yet to shoot anything at high sensitivity settings and test the camera’s low-light capability, but that will come soon, so be sure to check back.

Canon 77D Raw Files After 5 Minutes In Photoshop

