Two years ago Canon introduced the Canon 750D and 760D, two DSLRs aimed at beginners looking to take more creative images. While the two models were very similar, the D760 was a little more sophisticated, having a secondary LCD screen on the top-plate and a Quick Control dial on the back. The Canon EOS 77D is the replacement for the Canon 760D while the Canon 800D replaces the 750D.

Like the 760D, the Canon 77D and 800D (and the Canon EOS M6 announced at the same time) have an APS-C format sensor with 24.2 million pixels. Canon is staying tight-lipped about the differences, but we’re told it’s a new sensor with a new design.

This sensor is coupled with the Digic 7 processor and together they promise to bring a boost in speed, improved noise control in low light and better autofocus performance. Consequently, the Canon 77D has a standard sensitivity range of ISO 100-25600 (higher than the Canon 80D’s), that’s 1EV higher than the Canon 760D’s native range. The 77D’s extended range also goes up to to ISO 51,200, 1EV higher than the ISO 25,600 maximum of the 760D.

The Digic 7 processor also enables a faster frame rate than the 760D, 6fps (frames per second) versus 5fps. The 77D can maintain this rate until the card is full with jpegs or 27 raw files, the increase in the raw file burst depth is particularly attractive.

Canon has also improved the 77D’s autofocus systems over the 760D’s. While the 760D has a 19-point (all cross-type) system for use when shooting using the viewfinder, the 77D has a 45-point system. All of these points are cross type with lenses that have a maximum aperture of f/5.6, 27 of them operate with lens and teleconverter combinations that have a maximum aperture of f/8, with 8 being cross type at this aperture. Meanwhile the centre point is dual cross type at f/2.8. This means that as well has having more points than the 760D, the 77D’s AF system is better able to detect subjects and as it’s sensitive down to -3EV, it’s better in low light.

Like other DSLRs, in live view and video mode the 77D uses the imaging sensor for autofocusing. Rather than the Hybrid CMOS III AF system of the 760D, the 77D has a Dual Pixel CMOS AF system with 49 points. That means there’s phase detection focusing in live view and video mode, just as there is with the Canon 5D Mark IV and Canon 1Dx Mark II.

At odds with most other manufacturers, Canon hasn’t given the 77D 4K video shooting capability, preferring instead to stick with Full HD (1920 x 1080) at up to 60p. I’m surprised that the company hasn’t felt the need to move with the times a little more in this regard.

However, Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth connectivity is built-in with the latter being ‘always on’ to allow you to browse images on the camera on your smart phone or tablet without having to even touch the camera (provided it’s in sleep mode rather than turned off).

The Bluetooth connectivity is also used with the new optional Remote Controller BR-E1. Again if the camera is in sleep mode, this can be used to bring the camera to life and start shooting.

Meanwhile NFC enables speedy connections to other NFC devices, including the Canon Connect Station, while Wi-Fi is used to transfer images wirelessly.

Hands-on Canon 77D Review: Build and Handling

The Canon EOS 77D is intended as a smaller, lighter alternative to the Canon 80D and at 540g, it’s 190g lighter. That’s a significant difference.

Its chassis is made from aluminium alloy and polycarbonate resin with glass fibre while the exterior is polycarbonate resin with glass fibre. It lacks the solid feel of a camera like the Canon 5D Mark IV, but it feels nicely made and there’s a good deep grip to keep it safe and comfortable in your hand.

Apart from the addition of a Creative Filters option on the exposure mode dial, the control arrangement of the 77D is the same as the 760D. That means that the mode dial is on the left of the top-plate (as you hold the camera) and there’s a secondary LCD screen on the right three buttons alongs its top edge to access the autofocus area and sensitivity options and activate the screen light.

Meanwhile on the back of the camera there’s a lockable knurled Quick Control Dial around the navigation pad, which also gives shortcut access to the drive mode, white balance, autofocus and Picture Control options. There are additional buttons activate the Wi-Fi system, start Live View, and open the main or Quick Menus as well as trigger the AF system, lock exposure, access the AF area selection modes, review images and zoom in or out. The usual fare, and everything is within easy reach.

As on the 760D, the Canon 77D has a vari-angle Clear View LCD II screen that is touch sensitive. Although it has the same dot-count (1,040,000) it’s a little bigger at 3,2-inches across the diagonal rather than 3.

Canon implements touch-control very well in its mid-range cameras and it’s no different with the 77D. You can control just about every feature via the screen if you want as even the main menu responds to a tap. It’s a responsive screen and the vari-angle high ensures as clear view from a range of angles.

Like the 800D, the 77D has two different interface styles, Standard and Guided. As the more advanced model, the Canon 77D is set to the Standard interface by default but it’s easy to change it to the Guided version via the menu.

The Standard menu has the familiar Canon arrangement and is easy to navigate and locate the options you need. The Guided mode, which has a white background rather than the Standard Black, makes it easier for novice photographers to understand what adjustments are being made. In aperture priority, for example, it shows a scale from Blurred (background) to Sharp (background) with the information that a small f/no. will blur a background will a large f/no. will make it sharp. With f/9 selected on the camera I used, there was an additional message that the settings would keep the background sharp while avoiding camera shake. It will be interesting to experiment with the guide to see how much it is able to take into account with the comments – ambient light, focal length etc.

Hands-on Canon 77D Review: Performance

So far I haven’t been able to examine or publish any images that I shot on the 77D, so we’ll have to wait until we get a production sample in for our Canon 77D review to be sure of the image quality. However, it has a lot in common with the Canon 80D and we found that camera keeps noise in good check throughout the native sensitivity range, which tops out at ISO 16,000. The maximum expansion setting, ISO 25,600, however is generally best avoided.

As it has a newly designed sensor and a Digic 7 processor rather than a Digic 6 engine, it’s entirely reasonable that the Canon 77D is capable of producing higher quality images, with less noise at the upper sensitivity settings.

I’ll need to shoot in a wider range of conditions than were available at the press briefing, but the 77D’s autofocus systems both seem pretty snappy. When the viewfinder is in use the dedicated phase detection system gets subjects sharp very quickly. Meanwhile the Dual Pixel CMOS AF system seems to cope well with quite low light and little contrast. I’m looking forward to putting them through their paces properly for a full Canon 77D review.

Hands-on Canon 77D Review: Early verdict

With the odd exception, the days of successive cameras having greater pixel counts are largely over – at least for now. With that in mind, the Canon EOS 77D appears to make a good solid upgrade on the 760D. The sensor has been updated with a new design that’s claimed to deliver better image quality and there’s a faster processing engine. These elements combine to extend the sensitivity range and boost the continuous shooting rate. In addition, the AF systems have been improved making them more versatile and responsive.

Canon is billing the 77D as the smaller, more compact alternative to the 80D and it looks like an attractive option, delivering much of the specification of the larger camera at a slightly lower price. We’ll know more once we get a production sample in for our full Canon 77D review.