The Canon 77D is the successor to the Canon 760D and inside it is a 24.2 million effective pixel APS-C format sensor and Digic 7 processing engine. Although it has the same pixel count as the 760D and Canon 80D, it’s a different sensor. What’s more the processing engine is a newer generation as the other two cameras have Digic 6 engines. That could mean that the new camera, which is intended to appeal to novices wanting a more advanced camera or enthusiasts on a budget, could produce better quality images than the enthusiast-centric 80D.

The Canon 77D arrived just in time for a trip to Northumberland and I’ve been shooting with it for a couple of days so far. I’ve used it to photograph a range of subjects from long exposure landscapes to galloping puppies.

So far I’ve only shot with the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM but I’ve found the autofocus (AF) system fast and effective. When I used Auto selection AF mode to let the camera decide which AF points where required I found it made good choices when I was photographing my dog running towards me. However, as I was shooting on a clean sandy beach there weren’t too many distractions for it. I’ll test it in other, busier locations over the next few days. I’ll also test it with a faster lens to see if that gives it a higher hit rate. Later in the week I’m going to the Farne Islands where I’m hoping to be able to photograph puffins and seals.

As yet there haven’t been any surprises from the 77D’s Evaluative metering system or the automatic white balance system, both have delivered the kind of performance I’ve experienced from recent Canon DSLRs and they get things right on most occasions, that should prove an interesting test.

This Canon 77D sample images gallery has a collection of jpegs that are direct from the camera with no processing at all. I’ll add more images to it over the coming days. If you like you can follow this link go to our Flickr album to browse and download full-resolution Canon 77D images.

Canon 77D Review: Sample Images

