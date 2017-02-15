While they have a lot in common, there are a few key differences between the new Canon 77D and the Canon 80D that sits just above it in Canon’s DSLR line-up. Let’s take a look at how they compare:

Canon 77D vs Canon 80D: Sensor

Although they have the same 24.2 million pixel count, according to Canon, the sensor in the 77D is different from the one in the 80D. Canon isn’t going into detail about what the differences are, but we’re told that the new device boosts the 77D’s speed and image quality.

Canon 77D vs Canon 80D: Processor

The Canon 80D has the Digic 6 processing engine but the Canon 77D has the newer Digic 7 engine.

Canon 77D vs Canon 80D: Sensitivity range

Thanks to the new sensor and Digic 7 processing engine the 77D has a native sensitivity range of ISO 100-25600, this can be expanded up to ISO 51,200. Meanwhile the older 80D’s sensitivity range is ISO 100-16,000 expandable to ISO 25,600. This should make the 77D just a little better in low light.

Buy the Canon 77D

Canon 77D vs Canon 80D: Continuous shooting rate

Despite the fact that the Canon 77D has a Digic 7 processing engine, its maximum continuous shooting speed is 6fps, 1fps lower than the 80D. I suspect that Canon has reined in the 77D a little here to give some separation between it and the 80D above it.

Things are a bit different with the burst depth though as the 77D can shoot at up to 6fps until the card is full with jpegs or for 27 raw files. Meanwhile the 80D can maintain its 7fps rate for up to 110 jpegs or 25 raw files, that’s a major drop in the jpeg burst depth.

Although you can shoot at a fast rate for far longer with the 77D, you’d have to shoot for nearly 16 seconds at 7fps to fill the 80D’s buffer with jpegs. If you opt for raw files you have just 3.6 seconds of shooting with the 80D and 4.5 with the 77D (albeit at a lower rate).

Canon 77D vs Canon 80D: Size and weight

The Canon 77D is billed as the smaller, lighter alternative to the 80D. Including the battery and memory card it weighs 540g, that’s 190g less than the 80D. That’s a weight saving of about 26%.

According to the spec sheet, the 77D measures 131.0 x 99.9 x 76.2mm while the 80D is 139 x 105.2 x 78.5mm, making the 77D smaller in every dimension.

Buy the Canon 80D

Canon 77D vs Canon 80D: Key features compared

Camera Name Canon EOS 77D Canon EOS 80D Camera type DSLR DSLR Date announced 15th Feb 2017 18th Feb 2016 Price at launch £829.99/$TBC (body only), £919.99/$TBC (with EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM), £1,199.99/$TBC (with EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM) £999/$1,199 (body only) Sensor size APS-C (22.3 x 14.9mm) APS-C (22.3 x 14.9mm) Effective pixel count 24.2 million 24.2 million Processor Digic 7 Digic 6 Lens/Mount EF/EF-S EF/EF-S Viewfinder Optical with pentamirror 95% coverage Optical with pentaprism 100% coverage Sensitivity range ISO 100-25600 expandable to ISO 51,200 ISO 100-16,000 expandable to ISO 25,600 Reflex AF system 45-cross-type, (45 f/5.6 cross-type AF points, 27 f/8 points (9 cross-type), centre point is f/2.8 and f/5.6 dual cross-type) 45-cross-type, (45 f/5.6 cross-type AF points, 27 f/8 points (9 cross-type), centre point is f/2.8 and f/5.6 dual cross-type) Live View AF system Dual Pixel CMOS AF system with 49 points Dual Pixel CMOS AF (phase detection) Monitor Touch sensitive, vari-angle 3.2-inch Clear View LCD II with 1,040,000 dots Touch-sensitive vari-angle 3.2-inch Clear View LCD II with 1,040,000 dots Max shooting rate 6fps until the card is full with jpegs or 27 raw files 7fps for up to 110 jpegs or 25 raw files Max video resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) at up to 60p Full HD (1920 x 1080) Storage SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-I) SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-I) Dimensions 131.0 x 99.9 x 76.2 mm 139 x 105.2 x 78.5mm Weight 540 g (CIPA testing standard, including battery and memory card) 730g (body only – CIPA testing standard inc battery and memory card)

Like this: Like Loading...