Canon has issued a new firmware udpate – version 1.1.1 – for the EOS 7D Mark II which fixes a couple of rare bugs and enhances the camera’s communication when transferring images wirelessly.

Chief among the new updates within Canon firmware version 1.1.1 for the EOS 7D Mark II is what Canon says is an enhanced reliability of communications when transferring images using Wireless File Transmitter WFT-E7 (A/B/C/D/E).

The update also corrects what Canon says is a rare phenomenon reported by some users of the shutter no longer being able to be released.

Other fixes include correcting an Err70 message that occurs with some combinations of settings, and improving the reliability of specific custom function settings.

Firmware version 1.1.1 for the EOS 7D Mark II can be downloaded from Canon’s website.

Via DPReview

Like this: Like Loading...