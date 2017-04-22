Canon will add C-Log to the EOS 5D Mark IV, offering an upgrade to existing owners of the camera for $99 and pre-installing the feature on all new bodies from July.

Canon says the upgrade will give video footage from the EOS 5D Mark IV a more cinematic look similar to the company’s Cinema EOS cameras.

Canon will offer the C-Log feature as an upgrade at its Canon service centers across the US for $99 beginning in July.

The company will at the same time begin pre-installing C-Log on all new EOS 5D Mark IV bodies, which will be priced $3,599.

Canon will be showing off the new Log feature on the EOS 5D Mark IV at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Click here to learn more about the C-Log upgrade.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com