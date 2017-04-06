Canon has announced a new travel compact camera, introducing the PowerShot SX730 HS with 40x zoom and a tiltable LCD.

The Canon PowerShot SX730 HS boasts a 20.3-megapixel sensor and Canon’s DIGIC 6 processing engine, as well as an optical Image Stabilizer.

Other features include a one-touch movie control and the capability to record Full HD movies at 60p, as well as 5-axis Dynamic Image Stabilization to ensure steady footage, Canon says.

The PowerShot SX730 HS also boasts a new Short Clip Movie mode that allows users to capture 4, 5 or 6sec video clips with a variety of playback options, while a Story Highlights feature removes the need for editing, Canon says.

The new Canon compact offers a staggering focal length (35mm equivalent) of 24-960mm and a Zoom Framing Assist feature for keeping track of distant subjects when zooming in on them.

The Canon SX730 HS also gives photographers more direct control, with a manual exposure mode and manual focusing, as well as MF Peaking to help you fine-tune your image’s sharpness.

You can also connect the Canon SX730 to a compatible smart device with a tap by using its Dynamic NFC, while a built-in Bluetooth connection maintains a constant connection for sharing images via the Canon Camera Connect app.

Price information wasn’t available at the time of writing.

