Canon has launched a new mid-range DSLR, introducing the Canon EOS 77D – price tag £829.99/ €1,079.99 with an April release date.
The Canon EOS 77D shares the same 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor as the Canon 80D, as well as Canon’s DIGIC 7 processing engine.
Canon says the EOS 77D also boasts the world’s fastest autofocus in Live View mode, at 0.03secs. The new Canon camera also offers 45 cross-type AF points.
Sharing much of its feature set with the EOS 800D, also announced today, the EOS 77D also offers 7560-pixel RGB+IR metering to detect fine details such as skin tone and offer accurate exposure.
The new Canon camera can also shoot in continuous mode at 6 frames per second.
In terms of sensitivity, the EOS 77D offers a native range up to ISO 25,600, which can be extended to ISO 51,200.
Other key features include Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology for tracking subjects, as well as 5-axis image stabilisation (for video) and Full HD video recording at 60 and a new HDR Movie Shooting mode.
For greater connectivity Canon has also built-in WiFi, NFC and Bluetooth capability for sharing images from the camera.
Canon EOS 77D Price & Release Date
The Canon EOS 77D price tag will be £829.99/ €1,079.99 for the body only. The Canon EOS 77D price rises for its various kit options, which range from:
- The EOS 77D + EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM – £919.99/ €1,199.99.
- The EOS 77D + EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM – RRP of £1,199.99/ €1569.99
The Canon EOS 77D release date will be in April 2017.
Canon EOS 77D Specifications
IMAGE SENSOR
Type 22.3mm x 14.9 mm CMOS
Effective Pixels Approx. 24.20 megapixels
Total Pixels Approx. 25.80 megapixels
Aspect Ratio 3:2
Low-Pass Filter Built-in/Fixed
Sensor Cleaning EOS integrated cleaning system
Colour Filter Type Primary Colour
IMAGE PROCESSOR
Type DIGIC 7
LENS
Lens Mount EF/EF-S
Focal Length Equivalent to 1.6x the focal length of the lens
Image Stabilisation “Optical Image Stabilizer on compatible lens
Movie: In-camera 5-axis Digital IS available. Further stabilisation enhancements from lenses compatible with Dynamic IS”
FOCUSING
Type “Via optical viewfinder:
TTL-CT-SIR with a CMOS sensor
Via liveview on LCD screen:
Dual Pixel CMOS AF System. Phase detection pixels built onto imaging sensor [20]”
AF System/ Points “Via optical viewfinder:
45 cross-type AF points
(45 f/5.6 cross-type AF points, 27 f/8 points (9 cross-type), centre point is f/2.8 and f/5.6 dual cross-type) [11]
Via liveview on LCD screen:
Maximum 49 AF points (Fixed location on 7×7 grid) via camera automatic selection [15]
Freely position 1 AF point/ 1 AF Zone (9 points, 3×3 grid) via manual selection [20]”
AF working range “Via optical viewfinder:
EV -3 – 18 (at 23 °C & ISO 100) with centre AF point & f/2.8 or brighter lenses
Via liveview on LCD screen:
EV -2 – 18 (at 23 °C & ISO 100) with One-Shot AF
AF Modes “AI Focus
One Shot
AI Servo (AI Servo II algorithm)”
AF Point Selection “Via optical viewfinder:
Automatic selection: 45 point AF
Manual selection: Single point AF
Manual selection: Zone AF
Manual selection: Large Zone AF”
Selected AF point display Indicated by a transmissive LCD in viewfinder and Quick Control screen
Predictive AF (7) Yes
AF Lock Locked when shutter button is pressed half way in One Shot AF mode or AF-ON Button is pressed.
AF Assist Beam Intermittent firing of built-in flash (effective range up to 4.0 m) or emitted by optional dedicated Speedlite
Manual Focus Selected on lens
EXPOSURE CONTROL
Metering modes “Via optical viewfinder:
7560-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor
Metering with the area divided into 63 segments (9 × 7)
(1) Evaluative metering (linked to all AF points)
(2) Partial metering (approx. 6.0 % of viewfinder)
(3) Spot metering (approx. 3.5 % of viewfinder)
(4) Center-weighted average metering
Via liveview on LCD screen:
(1) Evaluative metering (315 zones)
(2) Partial metering (approx. 6.0 % of LCD screen)
(3) Spot metering (approx. 2.6 % of LCD screen)
(4) Center-weighted average metering
”
Metering Range “Via optical viewfinder:
EV 1-20 (at 23 °C with 50mm f/1.4 lens ISO 100)
Via liveview on LCD screen:
EV 1-20 (at 23 °C, ISO 100, evaluative metering)”
AE Lock “Auto: In One-shot AF mode with evaluative metering exposure is locked when focus is achieved.
Manual: By AE Lock Button in creative zone modes.”
Exposure Compensation +/-5 EV in 1/3 or 1/2 stop increments (can be combined with AEB).
AEB 2, 3, 5 or 7 Shots +/-3 EV 1/3 or 1/2 stop increments
ISO Sensitivity [8] “Auto (100-25600), 100-25600 (in 1/3-stop or whole stop increments)
ISO can be expanded to H: 51200
During Movie shooting: Auto (100-12800), 100-12800 (in 1/3-stop or whole stop increments) ISO can be expanded to H: 25600”
SHUTTER
Type Electronically-controlled focal-plane shutter
Speed 30-1/4000 sec (1/2 or 1/3 stop increments), Bulb (Total shutter speed range. Available range varies by shooting mode)
WHITE BALANCE
Type Automatic white balance with the imaging sensor
Settings “AWB (Ambience priority, White priority), Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White
Fluorescent light, Flash, Custom, Colour Temperature Setting.
White balance compensation:
1. Blue/Amber bias +/-9 levels
2. Magenta/ Green bias +/-9 levels”
Custom White Balance Yes, 1 setting can be registered
WB Bracketing “+/-3 levels in single level increments
3 bracketed images per shutter release.
Selectable Blue/Amber bias or Magenta/ Green bias.”
VIEWFINDER
Type Pentamirror
Coverage (Vertical/Horizontal) Approx. 95 %
Magnification Approx. 0.82x [4]
Eyepoint Approx. 19 mm (from eyepiece lens centre)
Dioptre Correction -3 to +1 m-1 (dioptre)
Focusing Screen Fixed (Translucent LCD screen for information overlay)
Mirror Quick-return half mirror (Transmission: reflection ratio of 40:60, no mirror cut-off with EF 600mm f/4 IS USM or shorter)
Viewfinder Information “AF information: AF points, focus confirmation, AF area selection mode
Exposure information: Shutter speed, aperture value, ISO speed (always displayed), AE lock, exposure level/compensation, spot metering circle, exposure warning, AEB.
Flash information: Flash ready, high-speed sync, FE lock, flash exposure compensation, red-eye reduction light.
Image information: Card information, maximum burst (1 digit display), Highlight tone priority (D+).
Composition information: Grid, Electronic level, Aspect Ratio
Other information: Warning icon, Flicker Detection”
Depth of field preview Yes, with Depth of Field preview button.
Eyepiece shutter On strap
LCD MONITOR
Type Vari angle touchscreen 7.7 cm (3.0″) 3:2 Clear View II TFT, approx. 1040 K sRGB dots
Coverage Approx. 100%
Viewing Angle (horizontally/vertically) Approx 170°
Coating Anti-reflection, Solid Structure and Anti smudge
Brightness Adjustment Adjustable to one of seven levels
Display Options “(1) Quick Control Screen
(2) Camera settings
(3) Electronic Level”
FLASH
Built-in Flash GN (ISO 100, meters) 12
Built-in Flash Coverage up to 17mm focal length (35mm equivalent: approx. 28mm)
Built-in Flash recycle time Approx. 3 seconds
Modes Auto, Manual flash, Integrated Speedlite Transmitter
Red-Eye Reduction Yes – with red-eye reduction lamp
X-sync 1/200 sec
Flash Exposure Compensation +/- 3 EV in 1/2 or 1/3 increments
Flash Exposure Bracketing Yes, with compatible External Flash
Flash Exposure Lock Yes
Second Curtain Synchronisation Yes
HotShoe/ PC terminal Yes/ No
External Flash Compatibility E-TTL II with EX series Speedlites, wireless optical multi-flash support
External Flash Control via camera menu screen
SHOOTING
Modes Scene Intelligent Auto (Stills and Movie), No Flash, Creative Auto, SCN(Portrait, Landscape, Close-up, Sports, Night Portrait, Handheld Night Scene, HDR Backlight Control, Food, Kids, Candlelight), Creative filters, Program AE, Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual (Stills and Movie), Bulb, Custom
Picture Styles Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined (x3)
Colour Space sRGB and Adobe RGB
Image Processing “Highlight Tone Priority
Auto Lighting Optimizer (4 settings)
Long exposure noise reduction
High ISO speed noise reduction (4 settings)
Multi Shot Noise Reduction
Auto Correction of Lens Peripheral illumination, Chromatic aberration correction, Distortion correction, Diffraction correction
Creative filters (Grainy B/W, Soft focus, Fish-eye effect, Art bold effect, Water painting effect, Toy camera effect, Miniature effect, HDR)
Multi-exposure
RAW image processing – during image Playback only
Resize to M or S1, S2, S3”
Drive modes Single, Continuous L, Continuous H, Self timer (2s+remote, 10s +remote), Silent single shooting, Silent continous shooting
Continuous Shooting Max. Approx. 6 fps. (Speed maintained until memory card is full (JPEG) [1], 27 images (RAW)) [2] [10] [28]
Intervalometer Built-in, number of shots selectable from 1-99 or unlimited
LIVE VIEW MODE
Type Electronic viewfinder with image sensor
Coverage Approx. 100% (horizontally and vertically)
Frame Rate 29.97 fps
Focusing “Manual Focus (Magnify the image 5x or 10x at any point on screen)
Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS AF (Face detection and Tracking AF, FlexiZone-Multi, FlexiZone-Single)
One-shot AF and Servo AF selectable for Stills and Movie”
Metering “Real-time evaluative metering with image sensor.
Evaluative metering, partial metering, spot metering, center-weighted average metering.”
Display Options “Grid overlay (x3), Histogram, Electronic level”
FILE TYPE
Still Image Type “JPEG: Fine, Normal (Exif 2.30 [Exif Print] compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system (2.0)
RAW: RAW, M-RAW, S-RAW (14bit, Canon original RAW 2nd edition),
Digital Print Order Format [DPOF] Version 1.1 compliant ”
RAW+JPEG simultaneous recording Yes, any combination of RAW + JPEG, M-RAW + JPEG, S-RAW + JPEG possible.
Image Size “JPEG 3:2: (L) 6000 x 4000, (M) 3984 x 2656, (S1) 2976 x 1984, (S2) 1920×1280, (S3) 720×480
JPEG 4:3: (L) 5328×4000, (M) 3552×2664, (S1) 2656×1992, (S2) 1696×1280, (S3) 640×480
JPEG 16:9: (L) 6000×3368, (M) 3984×2240, (S1) 2976×1680, (S2) 1920×1080, (S3) 720×408
JPEG 1:1: (L) 4000×4000, (M) 2656×2656, (S1) 1984×1984, (S2) 1280×1280, (S3) 480×480
RAW: (RAW) 6000×4000, (M-RAW) 4500×3000, (S-RAW) 3000×2000”
Movie Type MP4 (Video: H.264 Intra frame / inter frame, Sound: Linear PCM / AAC, recording level can be manually adjusted by user)
Movie Size “1920 x 1080 (59.94, 50 fps) inter-frame
1920 x 1080 (29.97, 25, 23.98 fps) inter frame
1920 x 1080 (29.97, 25) lite inter-frame
1280 x 720 (59.94, 50 fps) inter-frame
1280 x 720 (29.97, 25) lite inter-frame
640 x 480 (29.97, 25) inter-frame
640 x 480 (29.97, 25) lite interframe”
Movie Length Max duration 29min 59sec, Max file size 4GB (If file size exceeds 4GB a new file will be created automatically)
Folders New folders can be manually created and selected
File Numbering “(1) Consecutive numbering (2) Auto reset (3) Manual reset”
OTHER FEATURES
Custom Functions 14 Custom Functions
Metadata Tag “User copyright information (can be set in camera)
Image rating (0-5 stars)”
LCD Panel / Illumination Yes / Yes
Intelligent Orientation Sensor Yes
Playback zoom 1.5x – 10x
Display Formats “(1) Single image with information (2 levels)
(2) Single image
(3) 4 image index
(4) 9 image index
(5) 36 image index
(6) 100 image index
(7) Jump Display”
Slide Show “Image selection: All images, by Date, Folder, Movies, Stills
Playback time: 1/2/3/5/10/20 seconds
Repeat: On/Off
Background music: On/Off
Transition effect: Off, Slide in 1, Slide in 2, Fade 1, Fade 2, Fade 3”
Histogram “Brightness: Yes
RGB: Yes ”
Highlight Alert Yes
Image Erase/Protection “Erase: Select image, select range, all images in folder, all images on a card, all found images (during image search)
Protection: Single image, select range, all images in folder, all images on a card, all found images (during image search)”
Menu Categories “(1) Shooting menu (x6)
(2) Playback menu (x3)
(3) Setup menu (x4)
(4) Custom Functions menu
(5) My Menu”
Menu Languages “25 Languages
English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Portuguese, Finnish, Italian, Norwegian, Swedish, Spanish, Greek, Russian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Romanian, Ukrainian, Turkish, Arabic, Thai, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean and Japanese”
Firmware Update Update possible by the user.
INTERFACE
Computer Hi-Speed USB
Other Video output (PAL/ NTSC) (integrated with USB terminal), HDMI mini output (HDMI-CEC compatible), External microphone (3.5mm Stereo mini jack), Headphone socket (Stereo mini jack)
DIRECT PRINT
Canon Printers Canon Compact Photo Printers and PIXMA Printers supporting PictBridge
PictBridge Yes
STORAGE
Type SD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS Speed Class 1 compatible)
SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM
PC & Macintosh “Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 (With Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5 is installed) [24]
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
SOFTWARE
Image Processing Digital Photo Professional 4 for RAW image processing
Other “EOS Utility
EOS Lens Registration Too
EOS Web Service Registration Tool
EOS Sample Music
Picture Style Editor
Camera Connect app available on iOS and Android devices”
POWER SOURCE
Batteries 1 x Rechargeable Li-ion Battery LP-E17
Battery life “Viewfinder: Approx. 600 (at 23°C, AE 50%, FE 50%) [5]
Viewfinder: Approx. 550 (at 0°C, AE 50%, FE 50%)
Live View: Approve 270 (at 23°C, AE 50%, FE 50%)
Live View: Approve 230 (at 0°C, AE 50%, FE 50%)”
Battery Indicator 5 levels
Power saving Power turns off after 10/30 (10 sec when using viewfinder/30 sec when using live view or functions such as image playback etc) sec, 30 sec, 1, 2, 4, 8, or 15 mins.
Power Supply & Battery Chargers AC Adapter AC-E6(N), DC coupler: DR-E18, Battery charger LC-E17E
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Body Materials “Chassis: Aluminum alloy and polycarbonate resin with glass fiber
Exterior: Polycarbonate resin with glass fiber and special conductive fiber”
Operating Environment 0 – 40 °C, 85 % or less humidity
Dimensions (WxHxD) 131.0 x 99.9 x 76.2 mm
Weight (body only) Approx. 540 g (CIPA testing standard, including battery and memory card)
