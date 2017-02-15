Like the Canon 77D and Canon EOS M6 introduced at the same time, the Canon 800D (known as the EOS Rebel T7i in the US) has an APS-C sized sensor with 24.2 million pixels. And while this may be the same resolution as the Canon 750D and 760D, we’re told that the sensors have not been seen before and they have a new, top-secret design.

The sensors in all three new cameras are also all paired with a Digic 7 processor. In the EOS 800D / Rebel T7i and 77D this enables a maximum continuous shooting rate of 6fps (frames per second) until the card is full with jpegs or 27 raw files – provided a UHS-I card is used.

The Canon EOS 750D / Rebel T6i has a maximum continuous shooting rate of 5fps for up to 940 jpegs, so the new camera brings a significant increase in speed and burst depth.

In comparison with the 750D / Rebel T6i, the EOS 800D / Rebel T7i has a much improved focusing system for use when composing in the viewfinder. For a start the point count has increased from 19-points (all cross-type) to 45, and they’re all cross-type with lenses with a maximum aperture of f/5.6.

Further good news is that 27 of the points function with lens and teleconverter combinations with a maximum aperture of f/8, and 8 of them are cross type at this aperture. In addition, the centre point is dual cross type at f/2.8. In addition, the system is sensitive down to -3EV, 2.5EV darker than the 750D.

It all adds up to make the 800D / Rebel T7i’s AF system more sensitive than the 750D / Rebel T6i’s so it should perform better when shooting sport and action.

As Canon has opted for a Dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor for the 800D / Rebel T7i, 80% of the imaging area is covered by phase detection pixels. These are arranged in a grid of 7x7 areas ready for action in live view and video mode.

As with the 77D and EOS M6, Canon has stuck with Full HD (1920 x 1080) recording at up to 60p for the 800D / Rebel T7i and it’s not possible to shoot 4K video. This is disappointing as it should be well within the capability of the Digic 7 processing engine.

However, Canon hasn’t skimped on the wireless connectivity options as Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth technology is on board. The Bluetooth system is ‘always on’, making it possible to wake the camera from sleep mode using a paired smartphone or the new optional Remote Controlled BR-E1, which uses a Bluetooth connection.

As well as enabling swift and simple connections to Android smartphones and tablets, the NFC chip allows you to connect quickly to the Canon Connect Station. Meanwhile the Wi-Fi system is used to transfer images wirelessly.

Hands-on Canon EOS 800D / Rebel T7i review: Build and handling

Like the Canon 77D, the EOS 800D / Rebel T7i has a chassis made from aluminium alloy and polycarbonate resin with glass fibre and its exterior is made from polycarbonate resin with glass fibre.

According to the spec sheet it’s 8g lighter than the 77D, but that’s too small a difference to feel in your hand. It has a similar build, with nice quality buttons and dials and there are no obvious squeaks when you grip it tightly.

It’s also 33g lighter and a little smaller in each dimension than the EOS 750D / Rebel T6i it replaces, but it has an identical control layout. This is simpler than the Canon 77D’s control arrangement as it’s aimed at a more entry-level market.

The 800D / Rebel T7i top-plate lacks a secondary LCD screen and the mode dial (complete with a Creative Filters option) sits on the right, within easy reach on your fingers and thumb on the deep, secure grip.

There’s no dial on the back of the camera so you need to press the Av/+/- button and use the dial at the front of the top-plate to adjust aperture in manual mode or exposure compensation in the semi-automatic exposure modes.

Rather than a pad, the navigation control is split across for curved buttons around a central ‘Set’ button. These buttons also act as shortcuts to key features; white balance, drive mode, Picture Style and Autofocus mode.

Unlike the 77D, the EOS 800D / Rebel T7i doesn’t have a AF-on button so it’s not possible to use back-button focusing, but that won’t be an issue for most novice photographers.

Like the camera it replaces, the EOS 800D / Rebel T7i has a touch sensitive, vari-angle Clear View LCD II screen with 1,040,000 dots, however it’s a 3.2-inch unit rather than a 3-inch one. This gives just a little more room for assessing the scene and reviewing images.

The screen is very responsive to touch and the touch-control is very well implemented so you can choose how you prefer to use the camera – with buttons and dials or using the screen. It’s especially useful to be able to use touch-control with the Quick menu and when reviewing images, but it doesn’t take long before you find yourself using it with the main menu as well.

As with the 77D, Canon has give the EOS 800D / Rebel T7i two user interface styles, Guided and Standard. As the more entry-level camera, the EOS 800D / Rebel T7i has the Guided interface by default, but this can be changed very easily to the standard one.

The Guided interface has a white background and takes a simpler approach to controlling the camera, explaining what features do in non-photographic terms. In aperture priority mode, for example, a scale has an icon with a blurred background at one end and a sharp background at the other. It also spells out that larger f/no.s produce sharper backgrounds.

I need to explore the interface more, but the information that’s displayed changes depending upon the settings and it seems like a useful option for new photographers. It doesn’t just simplify taking control, it helps you learn about the features and the impact of their adjustment.

Hands-on Canon EOS 800D / Rebel T7i review: Performance

So far I’ve only been able to shoot with the EOS 800D / Rebel T7i within confines of a briefing room and I’ve only been able to check images on the back of the camera, so I’ll need to shoot with a full production sample for our full Canon EOS 800D / Rebel T7i review before I can comment properly on the image quality. However, while the sensor is new it has the same pixel count as the Canon 80D along with a more advanced processing engine. This should mean that the EOS 800D / Rebel T7i is able to produce better quality images. They should also match the quality of the images from the similarly specified 77D.

In our Canon 80D review I found that this higher-level camera controls noise well throughout its standard sensitivity range (ISO 100-16,000). However the results when using the maximum expansion setting, ISO 25,600, are very noisy and it’s best avoided.

Thanks to the new sensor and processing engine, ISO 25,600 is the top native sensitivity setting for the EOS 800D / Rebel T7i. It’s possible that at this value the new camera will produce similar results to the 80D at ISO 16,000, extending its low-light capability.

I’m also looking forward to testing the autofocus systems in the 800D / Rebel T7i as in the briefing room they seemed very good. Novice photographers are increasingly familiar with using a large screen rather than a viewfinder for composing images, which means that the Dual Pixel CMOS AF system of the EOS 800D / Rebel T7i is particularly important. It appeared to take fairly low light conditions and low contrast in its stride, but I want to investigate further with a wider range of subjects and shooting conditions.

Like the 750D / Rebel T6i it replaces, the EOS 800D / Rebel T7i has a 7560-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor and the metering area is divided into 63 zones. I found this put in a good performance with the 750D and it seems likely it will do so with the 800D.

Canon EOS 800D / Rebel T7i review: Early verdict

While it is a big jump up in street price from the Canon EOS 1300D / Rebel T6 and Canon EOS 100D/ Rebel SL1, the EOS 800D / Rebel T7i brings a newer sensor with 6 million more pixels, more advanced autofocus systems and a vari-angle touch-screen. This makes it much more useful for creative photography.

It should also deliver image quality that is on a par with, if not better than the Canon 80D. However, we will have to wait for our full Canon EOS 800D / Rebel T7i review before we know for sure.