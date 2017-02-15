Canon has launched a new mirrorless camera to its EOS M range, introducing the Canon EOS M6, price tag £729.99/€989.99 with an April release date.

The Canon EOS M6 a 24.2-megapixel APS-C size sensor, which Canon says is different than the EOS M5’s 24.2-million-pixel sensor and that of the other cameras Canon launched today.

The EOS M6 also features Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF and DIGIC 7 processing engine, which Canon says helps the camera achieve ‘DSLR speeds’.

In burst mode, the Canon EOS M6 can shoot at 7 frames per second, or up to 9fps when shooting with its fixed AF mode.

In-camera 5-axis video stabilisation enables smoother video, Canon says, which can be recorded in Full HD at 60p.

The EOS M6 also boasts a 3in, 1040K-dot touchscreen, as well as built-in WiFi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity for sharing images directly from the camera.

The key difference between the Canon EOS M6 and the EOS M5 (see our Canon EOS M5 review) is that the EOS M6 does not feature a built-in viewfinder.

However, Canon has also introduced today the EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder, which is compatible with EOS M cameras as well as a range of PowerShot models. The new 0.39-type viewfinder includes a 2.36-million-dot display offering 100% coverage.

The Canon EVF-DC2 shows movement in real time offering an up to 120fps refresh rate and weighs just 29g.

It’s available from April and will cost £219.99/€279.99.

Canon EOS M6 Price & Release Date

The Canon EOS M6 price tag for the Black Body Only will be £729.99/€989.99. The Canon EOS M6 price tag for its numerous kit options is as follows:

EOS M6 Black EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Kit – £839.99/€1,139.99

EOS M6 Black EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Kit – £1,079.99/€1449.99

EOS M6 Silver Body Only – £729.99/€989.99

EOS M6 Silver EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Kit – £839.99/€1,139.99

EOS M6 Silver EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Kit – £1,079.99/€1449.99

The Canon EOS M6 release date is set for April 2017.

Canon EOS M6 Specifications

IMAGE SENSOR

Type 22.3 x 14.9mm CMOS

Effective Pixels Approx. 24.2 megapixels

Total Pixels Approx. 25.8 megapixels

Aspect Ratio 3:2

Low-Pass Filter Built-in/Fixed

Sensor Cleaning EOS integrated cleaning system

Colour Filter Type Primary Colour

IMAGE PROCESSOR

Type DIGIC 7

LENS

Lens Mount EF-M (EF and EF-S lenses compatible via Mount adapter EF-EOS M)

Focal Length Equivalent to 1.6x the focal length of the lens

Image Stabilisation “Optical Image Stabilizer on compatible lens

Movie: In-camera 5-axis Digital IS available. Further stabilisation enhancements from lenses compatible with Dynamic IS”

FOCUSING

Type Dual Pixel CMOS AF System. Phase detection pixels built onto imaging sensor [20]

AF System/ Points “Maximum 49 AF points (Fixed location on 7×7 grid) via camera automatic selection [15]

Freely position 1 AF point/ 1 AF Zone (9 points, 3×3 grid) via manual selection [20]”

AF working range EV -1 – 18 (at 23 °C, ISO 100, with EF-M 22mm f/2 STM)

AF Modes One-Shot AF and Servo AF

AF Point Selection “Face + Tracking: Face and subject tracking via automatic recognition/ manual selection via touchscreen. Automatic selection over 49 AF points when no face recognised within frame.

Smooth Zone AF: Manual zone selection, plus automatic selection over 9 AF points within selected zone

1-point AF: Manual selection via touchscreen/ buttons”

Selected AF point display Indicated on LCD monitor/ EVF

AF Lock Locked when shutter button is pressed half way or customisable AE Lock Button

AF Assist Beam via LED assist beam

Manual Focus “With EF & EF-S lenses – Select via AF/MF switch on lens

With EF-M lenses – Select via dedicated MF Button/ other customisable buttons (toggle AF/MF).

MF Peaking available

AF+MF available (Manual focus adjustment after One-Shot AF)

Magnify image available during MF (5x or 10x)”

EXPOSURE CONTROL

Metering modes “Real-time metering from the image sensor

(1) Evaluative metering (384 zones)

(2) Partial metering at center (approx. 10% of Live View Screen)

(3) Center weighted average metering

(4) Spot metering (approx. 2% of Live View Screen)”

Metering Range “Still image: EV 1 – 20 (at 23 °C, ISO 100)

Movie: EV 2 – 20 (at 23 °C, ISO 100)”

AE Lock “Auto: In One-shot AF mode with evaluative metering exposure is locked when focus is achieved.

Manual: By AE lock Button in creative zone modes.”

Exposure Compensation +/-3 EV in 1/3 stop increments

AEB 3 shots, +/- 2 EV, 1/3-stop increments (can be used together with Exposure Compensation)

ISO Sensitivity “ISO AUTO (100 – 25600), 100 – 25600 in 1/3 stop increments [8]

Movie: ISO AUTO (100 – 6400), 100 – 12800 in 1/3-stop increments”

SHUTTER

Type Electronically controlled focal-place shutter

Speed 30 – 1/4000 sec (1/3 stop increments), Bulb (Total shutter speed range. Available range varies by shooting mode)

WHITE BALANCE

Type Auto white balance with the imaging sensor

Settings “AWB, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White

Fluorescent light, Flash, Custom, Colour Temperature (100 Kelvin increments)

White balance compensation:

1. Blue/Amber +/-9 levels

2. Magenta/ Green +/-9 levels”

Custom White Balance Yes, 1 setting can be registered

VIEWFINDER

Type Optional Electronic Viewfinder EVF-DC1, EVF-DC2

Viewfinder Information “With EVF-DC2:

Customisable and toggle via INFO. Button

(1) Liveview image with exposure info

(2) Liveview image with basic info

(3) Liveview image with full info

Customisable settings:

Shooting Info, Grid overlay (x3 formats), Histogram (Brightness/ RGB), Electronic Level, Aspect Ratio”

Depth of field preview Yes, via customisable buttons

LCD MONITOR

Type 7.5 cm (3.0”) ClearView II Touchscreen LCD (TFT). 3:2 aspect ratio. Approx. 1,040,000 dots. Electrostatic capacitive type. Tiltable 180 degrees up and 45 degrees down.

Coverage Approx. 100%

Brightness Adjustment Adjustable to one of five levels

Display Options “Customisable and toggle via INFO. Button

(1) Liveview image with basic info

(2) Liveview image with full info

(3) Liveview image with no information

(4) Quick Control Screen

Customisable settings:

Shooting Info, Grid overlay (x3 formats), Histogram (Brightness/ RGB), Electronic Level, Aspect Ratio”

FLASH

Built-in Flash GN (ISO 100, meters) 5

Built-in Flash Coverage Maximum coverage at approx. 15mm (35mm equivalent: approx. 24mm)

Built-in Flash recycle time Approx. 3 seconds [27]

Modes Auto (E-TTL II), Manual Flash On/Off (3 flash power output settings)

Red-Eye Reduction Yes – with red eye reduction lamp

X-sync 1/200 sec

Flash Exposure Compensation “+/- 2 EV in 1/3 increments”

Flash Exposure Bracketing Yes, with compatible external flash

Flash Exposure Lock Yes, via AEL Button

Second Curtain Synchronisation Yes

HotShoe/ PC terminal Yes/ No

External Flash Compatibility E-TTL II with EX series Speedlites, wireless multi-flash support

External Flash Control Via camera setting/ flash setting menu

SHOOTING

Modes Scene Intelligent Auto, Hybrid Auto, Creative Assist, SCN(Self-Portrait, Portrait, Landscape, Close-up, Sports, Food, Panning, Handheld Night Scene, HDR Backlight Control), Creative Filters (Grainy B/W, Soft Focus, Fish-eye Effect, Art bold effect, Water painting effect, Toy camera effect, Miniature effect (Stills and Movie), High Dynamic Range), Program AE , Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual exposure, Custom (x2), Movie (Movie auto exposure, Movie manual exposure, Time-lapse movie)

Picture Styles Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined (x3)

Colour Space sRGB

Image Processing “Highlight Tone Priority

Auto Lighting Optimizer (4 settings)

Long exposure noise reduction

High ISO speed noise reduction (4 settings + Multi Shot NR)

Lens peripheral illumination correction

Chromatic aberration correction

Diffraction correction

Creative Assist:

Background Blur (5 settings)

Brightness (19 levels)

Contrast (9 levels)

Saturation (9 levels)

Color Tone (19 levels)

Monochrome (Sharpness Strength / Sharpness Fineness / Sharpness Threshold / Contrast (9 levels) / Filter effect (Ye – Yellow / Or – Orange / R – Red / G (Green) / Toning effect (S – Sepia / B – Blue / P – Purple / G – Green))”

Drive modes Single, High-Speed Continuous, Low-Speed Continuous, Self timer (2s, 10s, Custom, Remote)

Continuous Shooting “Fixed AF: Approx. 9 shots/s for up to 26 frames in JPEG and 17 frames in RAW [21]

With AF: Approx. 7 shots/s [22]”

Intervalometer Time-Lapse Movie Mode

LIVE VIEW MODE

Coverage Approx. 100% (horizontally and vertically)

FILE TYPE

Still Image Type “JPEG: Fine, Normal (Exif 2.30 compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system (2.0)

RAW: RAW (14-bit, Canon original RAW 2nd edition),

Digital Print Order Format [DPOF] Version 1.1 compliant ”

RAW+JPEG simultaneous recording Yes, RAW + various JPEG compression possible

Image Size “RAW: (3:2) 6000 x 4000, (4:3) 5328 x 4000, (16:9) 6000 x 3368, (1:1) 4000 x 4000

JPEG 3:2: (L) 6000 x 4000, (M) 3984 x 2656, (S1) 2976 x 1984, (S2) 2400 x 1600

JPEG 4:3: (L) 5328 x 4000, (M) 3552 x 2664, (S1) 2656 x 1992, (S2) 2112 x 1600

JPEG 16:9: (L) 6000 x 3368, (M) 3984 x 2240, (S1) 2976 x 1680 (S2) 2400 x 1344

JPEG 1:1: (L) 4000 x 4000, (M) 2656 x 2656, (S1) 1984 x 1984, (S2) 1600 x 1600

In-camera RAW processing & Image Resize available in playback

Movie Type MP4 [Video: MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, Audio: MPEG-4 AAC-LC (stereo)]

Movie Size “Full HD – 1920 x 1080 (59.94, 50, 29.97, 25, 23.976 fps)

HD – 1280 x 720 (59.94, 50 fps)

VGA – 640 x 480 (29.97, 25 fps)”

Movie Length Max duration 29min 59sec, Max file size 4GB

Folders New folders can be automatically created monthly or daily

File Numbering “(1) Consecutive numbering

(2) Auto reset”

OTHER FEATURES

Custom Functions 13 customisable buttons/ dials

Metadata Tag “User copyright information (Author’s Name, Copyright Details)

Image rating (0-5 stars)”

Intelligent Orientation Sensor Yes, with Image Rotate

Playback zoom 2x – 10x enabled in 10 steps

Display Formats “(1) Single image with information (toggle up to 8 options)

(2) Single image

(3) Index display (6/12/42/110 images)

(4) Jump Display (1/10/100 image, by shot date, by rating)

”

Slide Show “Playback time: 3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10/15/30 seconds

Repeat: On/Off

Transition Effects: Off, Fade”

Histogram Brightness/ RGB

Highlight Alert Yes

Image Erase/Protection “Erase: Single image, Selected images, Selected range, All images

Protection: Selected images, Selected range, All images. Unprotect all images ”

Menu Categories “(1) Shooting menu (x8)

(2) Playback menu (x5)

(3) Setup menu (x4)

(4) Custom Functions menu

(5) My Menu”

Menu Languages “25 Languages

English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Portuguese, Finnish, Italian, Norwegian, Swedish, Spanish, Greek, Russian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Romanian, Ukrainian, Turkish, Arabic, Thai, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean and Japanese”

Firmware Update Firmware update possible by the user.

INTERFACE

Computer Hi-Speed USB (Micro USB connector)

Other “Wireless LAN (IEEE802.11b/g/n), (2.4 GHz only, 1-11 ch), with Dynamic NFC support [17]

Bluetooth® (Specification version 4.1, Bluetooth low energy technology) [23] [25]

HDMI (Micro – Type-D connector)

External microphone (3.5mm stereo jack)”

DIRECT PRINT

Canon Printers Canon Compact Photo Printers and PIXMA Printers supporting PictBridge

PictBridge Yes (via USB or Wireless LAN)

STORAGE

Type SD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS-I compatible)

SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM

PC & Macintosh “Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1 [24]

Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12

For Wi-Fi connection to a PC:

Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1

Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10

For Image Transfer Utility:

Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1

Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12

SOFTWARE

Image Processing Digital Photo Professional

Other “Picture Style Editor, EOS Utility, Image Transfer Utility

Camera Connect app available on iOS and Android devices [25]”

POWER SOURCE

Batteries 1 x Rechargeable Li-ion Battery LP-E17E

Battery life “With LCD monitor: Approx. 295 shots (at 23 °C, AE 50%, FE 50%)

With optional EVF-DC2 : Approx. 290 shots (at 23 °C, AE 50%, FE 50%)

ECO Mode: Approx. 425 shots (at 23 °C, AE 50%, FE 50%)”

Battery Indicator 4 levels

Power saving “Display off (15, 30 sec or 1, 3, 5, 10, 30 mins)

Auto Power Down (30 sec or 1, 3, 5, 10 mins, Disable)

ECO mode”

Power Supply & Battery Chargers “Battery charger LC-E17E

Compact Power Adapter CA-PS700

DC Coupler DR-E17”

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Body Materials Polycarbonate

Operating Environment 0 – 40 °C, 85% or less humidity

Dimensions (WxHxD) 112.0 x 68.0 x 44.5 mm

Weight (body only) Approx. 390 g (CIPA testing standard, including battery and memory card)

