Like the Canon 77D and Canon EOS 800D / Rebel T7i DSLRs announced at the same time, the Canon EOS M6 has a new APS-C format 24.2 million pixel sensor. According to Canon UK’s David Parry, the M6’s sensor isn’t exactly the same as the sensor in the DSLRs and it’s also a little different from the sensor in the Canon EOS M5. He’s not able to tell us what the differences are, between the M5 and M6 sensors, but the latest developments should improve image quality and autofocusing.

As in the M5, the Canon M6’s sensor is paired with a Digic 7 processing engine. This enables a standard sensitivity range of ISO 100-25,600 (ISO 100-6400 for movies) with no expansion options.

When using Single AF (S-AF) mode the M6 has a maximum continuous shooting rate of 9fps (frames per second) with a burst depth of 26 jpeg images. Switch to continuous autofocusing (C-AF) and the rate drops to a still very respectable 7fps.

As it’s a compact system or mirrorless system camera the EOS M6 uses the imaging sensor for autofocusing. As Canon has used a Dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor (as it has in the M5) 80% of the imaging area can be used for phase detection focusing and there are 49 points arranged in a 7x7 grid.

On the back of the camera there’s a 3.2-inch ClearView II Touchscreen LCD with 1,620,000 dots. This can be tilted 180 degrees up and 45 degrees down, that differs from the M5 screen which can be tilted 85 degrees up and 180 degrees down. This difference in the tilting capability is because of another major difference between the EOS M5 and EOS M6, the M6 doesn’t have a viewfinder built-in.

Canon has introduced a new optional electronic viewfinder to accompany the M6, the EVF-DC2. This 0.39-inch type device has 2.36 million dots and is a more compact and lightweight version of the EVF-DC1but it doesn’t have the older model’s tilting mechanism.

Canon has included Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth technology in the M6. This allows easy image sharing via smartphone or tablet or Canon’s Connect Station. Once paired with a smartphone the ‘always on’ Bluetooth system can be used to wake the camera from sleep mode and images can be browsed remotely on the phone.

Hands-on Canon EOS M6 review: Build and handling

Without the viewfinder bump in the middle of the top-plate the EOS M6 looks similar to previous EOS M models like the EOS M3.

Though small, the M6 has a nice grip that’s comfortable to hold. Its polycarbonate construction means it lacks the dense feel of the Fuji X-T20, but it still feels well made.

The control arrangement of the M6 is half-way between that of the EOS M5 and the M3 and there’s a healthy collection of dials and buttons to give you speedy access to most features.

On the top-plate the exposure compensation dial (marked in 1/3EV steps across the range +/-3EV) on the far right sits higher than on the M5 or M3. It’s conveniently located for adjustment but I want to use the camera in the real world to check whether it will be knocked out of position easily.

Sadly the Dual Function button and surrounding dial of the M5 is missing, but there’s a knurled dial under the exposure compensation control dial and a Quick Control dial on the back of the camera to help speed setting selection.

Naturally, the Canon M6 has a touch-screen and you can do just about anything you want using touch-control. It makes navigating the main and Quick menus easy.

Hands-on Canon EOS M6 review: Performance

The Canon EOS M5 has the same sensor as the Canon 80D but we’re told that the EOS M6 has a better sensor. This bodes well for image quality as we were impressed by the results from the M5 – although out of focus areas in jpegs can look a little mushy at 100% on screen. I also found that noise is controlled well up to around ISO 6400.

Previous EOS M cameras have been dogged by poor autofocus system performance. While the EOS M5 is certainly much better in this regard, with lenses like the EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM, light levels don’t need to fall far before the focusing starts to slow.

Although the Canon EOS M6 has the same Digic 7 processing engine, the new sensor seems to have improved focusing. With the EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM mounted I found the new camera was able to get subjects sharp quickly even in quite low, flat light. I’m looking forward to testing this further.

Hands-on Canon EOS M6 review: Early verdict

The timing of the Canon M6’s arrival is quite strange. Just as the M5’s saes are getting going, we have a model that promises to deliver better image quality and seems to have better autofocusing capability, yet it lacks a viewfinder and has less advanced handling.

There is the optional EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder, but this doesn’t work in harmony with the screen as the same was as the EVF built-in the EOS M5. That said, having an optional viewfinder means the camera can be kept extra small if you want.

It’s going to be interesting to test a production sample for our full Canon EOS M6 review, I have high hopes for it.