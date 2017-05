Canon has announced a new wide-ranging Instant Rebate scheme across all of its full-frame and APS-C cameras and lenses.

Canon’s new cashback scheme is valid through June 3, 2017, unless otherwise noted, with savings of up to $500.

Eligible products include:

Full Frame Canon DSLRs

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Body $3,299 after $200 IR

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV with EF 24-70mm f/4L IS USM Lens $4,049 after $350 IR

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV with EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM Lens $4,199 after $400 IR

Canon EOS 5D Mark III Body $2,299 after $500 IR + Free Canon LP-E6 N Lithium-Ion Battery Pack

Canon EOS-5D Mark III Body w/ EF 24-105mm f/4L Lens $2,899 after $500 IR

Canon EOS-5D Mark III Body Kit with EF 24-70mm f/4L IS Lens $3,049 after $500 IR + Free Canon LP-E6 N Lithium-Ion Battery Pack

Canon EOS 6D Body $1,399 after $300 IR + Free Canon LP-E6 N Lithium-Ion Battery Pack

Canon EOS 6D with EF 24-105mm f 3.5-5.6 IS STM Lens $1,799 after $300 IR + Free Canon LP-E6 N Lithium-Ion Battery Pack

Canon EOS 6D with EF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM Lens $1,999 after $300 IR + Free Canon LP-E6 N Lithium-Ion Battery Pack

Canon APS-C DSLRs

Canon EOS 80D with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM Lens $1,149 after $200 IR

Canon EOS 80D with EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM Lens $1,399 after $400 IR

Canon EOS 80D Video Creator Kit w/ EF-S18-135/3.5-5.6 IS USM Lens, Rode VIDEOMIC GO Mic, 32GB SD Card – PowerZoom Adapter $1,499 after $550 IR

Canon EOS 77D Body $849 after $50 IR

Canon EOS 77D with EF-S 18-55mm F4-5.6 IS STM Lens $999 after $50 IR

Canon EOS 77D with EF-S 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 IS USM Lens $1,249 after $250 IR

Canon EOS 70D Body, Black $799 after $400 IR + Free Canon LP-E6 N Lithium-Ion Battery Pack

Canon EOS 70D Body Kit, with EF-S 18-55mm F3.5-5.6 IS STM Lens $899 after $450 IR + Free Canon LP-E6 N Lithium-Ion Battery Pack

Canon EOS 70D with EF-S 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 IS STM Lens $1,099 after $450 IR + Free Canon LP-E6 N Lithium-Ion Battery Pack

Canon EOS 70D Video Creator Kit – with EF-S 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 IS STM Lens, Rode VIDEOMIC GO Mic, Sandisk 32G SD Card $1,149 after $500 IR​

Canon EOS Rebel T6s Camera Body $699 after $150 IR​

Canon EOS Rebel T7i 24MP Camera (Body Only) $699 after $50 IR​

Canon EOS Rebel T7i with EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens $849 after $50 IR​

Canon EOS Rebel T7i with EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM Lens $1,049 after $250 IR​

Canon EOS Rebel T6i Body $649 after $100 IR​

Canon EOS Rebel T6i with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM Lens $649 after $250 IR (Exp 5/21)​

Canon EOS Rebel T6i Video Creator Kit – with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM Lens, Rode VIDEOMIC GO Mic, Sandisk 32G SD Card Class 10 $699 after $300 IR (Exp 5/21)​

Canon EOS Rebel T6i with EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM Lens $849 after $250 IR (Exp 5/21)​

Canon EOS Rebel SL1 with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM and EF 75-300mm F/4-5.6 III Zoom Lenses $549 after $350 IR​

Canon Mirrorless Cameras

Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Camera Digital Camera Body $929 after $50 IR​

Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Camera with EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens $1,049 after $50 IR​

Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Camera with EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens $1,199 after $280 IR​

Canon EOS M6 Mirrorless Digital Camera Black Kit with EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens $1,099 after $180 IR​ + Free accessory bundle

Canon Lenses

Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM Wide Angle Lens – U.S.A. Warranty $129 after $20 IR​

Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens $110 after $15 IR​

Like this: Like Loading...