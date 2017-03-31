Canon has maintained the No. 1 share of the global interchangeable lens camera market (which includes DSLRs and compact system cameras) for the 14th consecutive year, the company has announced.

The company’s reign began in 2003 with its EOS Kiss Digital / EOS Digital Rebel / EOS 300D DSLR, and it has maintained that top spot in global market share through 2016.

Canon’s line-up has evolved over the years with the introductions of the popular 5D and 1D lines aimed at professionals, and a popular line of entry-level DSLR.

Recent launches from Canon include the EOS 80D and the much-lauded 5D Mark IV, introduced last year.

And just now shipping are the new EOS 77D and EOS Rebel T7i or EOS 800D.

Like this: Like Loading...