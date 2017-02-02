Canon’s Digital Learning Center has announced a new downloadable pdf guide to the EOS-1D X Mark II’s AF settings.

The free guide was written by Canon’s engineers and and offers information on how to make the most effective use of the EOS-1D X Mark II’s autofocus system.

As Canon states: “And, keep in mind — the vast majority of these apply to the 61-point AF system in Canon’s EOS 5D Mark IV camera (which uses the exact same AF sensor), so most of this will be useful information to owners of the Mark IV camera as well.”

Click here to download the free guide.

Source: Canon Rumors

