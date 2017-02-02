Canon’s Digital Learning Center has announced a new downloadable pdf guide to the EOS-1D X Mark II’s AF settings.

The free guide was written by Canon’s engineers and and offers information on how to make the most effective use of the EOS-1D X Mark II’s autofocus system.

As Canon states: “And, keep in mind — the vast majority of these apply to the 61-point AF system in Canon’s EOS 5D Mark IV camera (which uses the exact same AF sensor), so most of this will be useful information to owners of the Mark IV camera as well.”

Click here to download the free guide.

Source: Canon Rumors

Canon vs Nikon: how to choose the best DSLR for you | Camera Jabber
Canon vs Nikon: how to choose the best DSLR for you | Camera Jabber

Canon vs Nikon is a question many photographers ask. How do you know which camera system is best? We rate the advantages and disadvantages of each system.

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber
Canon 1DX Mark II review | Camera Jabber
Canon 1DX Mark II review | Camera Jabber

This 1DX replacement satisfies professional sports photographers’ need for speed. Find out how it performs in our Canon 1DX Mark II review.

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber
Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.