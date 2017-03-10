Canon has formally registered the name Canon EOS 6D Mark II with a registration agency, as well as the EOS Rebel SL2 and the PowerShot SX 730 HS.

According to a report on Canon Rumors, Canon has registered the product code DS126631 for the EOS 6D Mark II, which will feature built-in WiFi and Bluetooth capability.

The Canon EOS Rebel SL2 has been registered under code DS126671, which will also apparently feature WiFi and Bluetooth capability.

Canon has also registered products under the codes PC2329 and PC2355, which are as yet unclear.

