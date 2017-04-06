Canon has launched a new macro lens, introducing the Canon EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM.

Though it’s a macro lens, the EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM offer the same angle of view as a 56mm f/2.8 lens on a full-frame camera, making it suitable for portraiture and street photography, as well.

One of the key features of the new Canon 35mm macro lens is its built-in LED Macro Lite at the end of the lens, which promises to give photographers more control.

The EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro offers a minimum working distance of 3cm, and also boasts an Optical Image Stabilizer with Hybrid IS.

The new Canon lens also boasts a near-silent STM autofocus.

Price information wasn’t available at the time of writing.

Canon EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STMSpecifications

Image size: APS-C

35mm film equivalent focal length (mm): 56

Angle of view (horzntl, vertl, diagnl): 35°55′, 24°20′, 42°35′

Lens construction (elements/groups): 10/6

No. of diaphragm blades: 7

Minimum aperture: 32

Closest focussing distance (m): 0.13

Maximum magnification (x): 1

Distance Information: Yes

Image stabilizer: 4

AF actuator: STM

Dust/moisture resistance: N/A

Filter diameter (mm): 49 (attaches to hood)

Max. diameter x length (mm): 69.2 x 55.8

Weight (g): 190

Built-in Macro Lite: Two brightness levels, switchable L / R / L+R

