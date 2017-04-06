Canon has launched a new macro lens, introducing the Canon EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM.
Though it’s a macro lens, the EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM offer the same angle of view as a 56mm f/2.8 lens on a full-frame camera, making it suitable for portraiture and street photography, as well.
One of the key features of the new Canon 35mm macro lens is its built-in LED Macro Lite at the end of the lens, which promises to give photographers more control.
The EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro offers a minimum working distance of 3cm, and also boasts an Optical Image Stabilizer with Hybrid IS.
The new Canon lens also boasts a near-silent STM autofocus.
Price information wasn’t available at the time of writing.
Canon EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STMSpecifications
Image size: APS-C
35mm film equivalent focal length (mm): 56
Angle of view (horzntl, vertl, diagnl): 35°55′, 24°20′, 42°35′
Lens construction (elements/groups): 10/6
No. of diaphragm blades: 7
Minimum aperture: 32
Closest focussing distance (m): 0.13
Maximum magnification (x): 1
Distance Information: Yes
Image stabilizer: 4
AF actuator: STM
Dust/moisture resistance: N/A
Filter diameter (mm): 49 (attaches to hood)
Max. diameter x length (mm): 69.2 x 55.8
Weight (g): 190
Built-in Macro Lite: Two brightness levels, switchable L / R / L+R