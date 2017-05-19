Canon could be poised to announce a full-frame mirrorless camera at Photokina 2018, which would feature an EF mount, according to Canon rumour sites.

Both CanonWatch and CanonRumors report that a full-frame Canon mirrorless camera is in the works and will be launched at the earliest by autumn next year.

However, perhaps most interestingly is their claim that it will use an EF mount.

As Mirrorless Rumors reports, the supposed Canon full-frame CSC spec sheet will read:

EF mount will be native

New exclusive image sensor for the camera

New sensor technology required for the EF mount in a mirrorless application

There will be no new “dedicated” lenses, but mirrorless will be “considered in all future EF lens design”

4K video is considered a necessary feature in all full frame cameras going forward

One full frame mirrorless camera body to start

There is testing at Canon of a more hybrid approach between DSLRs and Mirrorless cameras

While we here at Camera Jabber wouldn’t be surprised to see a Canon full-frame mirrorless camera hit the market – after all, its chief rival Nikon told us it was working on one at the last Photokina – that it would use an EF mount does seem rather surprising.

All we can do is watch this space…

