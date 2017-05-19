Canon could be poised to announce a full-frame mirrorless camera at Photokina 2018, which would feature an EF mount, according to Canon rumour sites.

Both CanonWatch and CanonRumors report that a full-frame Canon mirrorless camera is in the works and will be launched at the earliest by autumn next year.

However, perhaps most interestingly is their claim that it will use an EF mount.

As Mirrorless Rumors reports, the supposed Canon full-frame CSC spec sheet will read:

  • EF mount will be native
  • New exclusive image sensor for the camera
  • New sensor technology required for the EF mount in a mirrorless application
  • There will be no new “dedicated” lenses, but mirrorless will be “considered in all future EF lens design”
  • 4K video is considered a necessary feature in all full frame cameras going forward
  • One full frame mirrorless camera body to start
  • There is testing at Canon of a more hybrid approach between DSLRs and Mirrorless cameras

While we here at Camera Jabber wouldn’t be surprised to see a Canon full-frame mirrorless camera hit the market – after all, its chief rival Nikon told us it was working on one at the last Photokina – that it would use an EF mount does seem rather surprising.

All we can do is watch this space…

Canon vs Nikon: how to choose the best DSLR for you

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com