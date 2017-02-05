In this excellent video tutorial, Youtuber Eye Stocker shows how to apply colour grading techniques in Adobe Lightroom.

The tutorials starts by explaining what colour grading is, and takes you through the concepts of adding complementary colours to an image’s shadows, midtones and highlight areas.

Next, Eye Stocker takes you step by step through the process of achieving a classic film look by adjusting your Hue sliders and using Split Tones.

Like this: Like Loading...