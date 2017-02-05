In this excellent video tutorial, Youtuber Eye Stocker shows how to apply colour grading techniques in Adobe Lightroom.

The tutorials starts by explaining what colour grading is, and takes you through the concepts of adding complementary colours to an image’s shadows, midtones and highlight areas.

Next, Eye Stocker takes you step by step through the process of achieving a classic film look by adjusting your Hue sliders and using Split Tones.

10 quick ways to improve colour in your images | Camera Jabber
10 quick ways to improve colour in your images | Camera Jabber

In this tutorial we show you how to improve the colour in your photos using tried and tested techniques that any photographer can achieve.

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber
Best Lightroom tips for smarter post-processing | Camera Jabber
Best Lightroom tips for smarter post-processing | Camera Jabber

Thanks to Adobe’s photography plan Lightroom is now offered along with Photoshop CC. Here are our best Lightroom tips and tricks this software has to offer.

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber
Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.