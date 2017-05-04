Datacolor has announced a new campaign and competition to celebrate women in photography, with a top prize of a Canon EOS 60D and EF 28mm 5/1.8 USM lens.

Datacolor’s PhotograpHER competition runs until 31 May, and entrants are asked to tell the story of who and/or what inspires their photography.

You can enter on the Datacolor website, and judges will select a winner along with 10 runners up. Prizes include:

Grand Prize
Canon EOS 60D DSLR
Canon Lens – EF 28mm 5/1.8 USM
PhotograpHER Tote Bag
Alex And Ani – In a Flash – Charm Bracelet
$50 Shutterfly Gift Card
Datacolor Spyder5CAPTURE PRO – Color Calibration Bundle

Runner-up Packages (10 available)
PhotograpHER Tote Bag
Alex And Ani – In a Flash – Charm Bracelet
$50 Shutterfly Gift Card
Datacolor Spyder5PRO Display Calibration

Datacolor says its PhotograpHER campaign is borne of the Women in Photography panel at The Photography Show which revealed that some 80% of photography students in the UK are women, while the audiences of global photography magazines are typically 75-80% men.

As part of its campaign, Datacolor is inviting women photographers who are part of its Friends with Vision programme to share stories about their career in photography.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com