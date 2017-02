The number of system cameras shipped in December 2016 was higher than equivalent periods in the previous two years, according to a new report.

Figures released by CIPA show that system camera shipments from Japanese companies in December were higher than they were in 2014 and 2015.

CIPA’s figures show that 1,064,538 system cameras were shipped in December 2016, compared to 842,800 in 2015 and 954,974.

Via 43Rumors

