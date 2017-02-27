Delkin has announced a new memory card reader for photographers that supports multiple card formats, including CFast 2.0, and offers transfer speeds of up to 500MB/s.

The USB 3.0 Delkin DDREADER-48 offers slots for CFast 2.0, SD and microSD cards, and a slot for a USB flash drive.

Aimed at videographers and professional photographers, the USB 3.0 interface allows it to transfer raw files and 4K video footage 10 times faster than USB 2.0 readers, Delkin says.

The device is plug and play, and measures just 4in wide.

The new Delkin USB 3.0 card reader is priced £39.99 and is available at the end of March.

Specifications

  • Compatible Memory Cards: CFast 2.0
  • SDHC / SDXC UHS-II
  • microSDHC / microSDXC UHS-I
  • Ports: 1 x USB 3.0 type-A ports
  • Computer Interface: USB 3.0
  • Data Transfer Rate: Up to 500MB/s via USB 3.0
