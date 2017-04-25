Dell has announced its first HDR monitor, introducing the Dell UltraSharp 27 4K HDR Monitor, priced $1,999.99.

The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K HDR Monitor (UP2718Q) is the company’s first HDR10 display and boasts an Ultra HD 4K display, offering four times more detail than full HD and the depth of 1.07 billion colors.

Promising the ability to “create incredibly realistic images,” the new Dell HDR monitor features a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and Dell’s PremierColor, offering 100 percent Adobe RGB, 100 percent sRGB, 100 percent REC 709, 97.7 percent DCI-P3 and 76.9 percent REC2020.

Dell adds that each monitor is individually factory calibrated and users can customise the color parameters using its custom colour mode, or make adjustments by storing the preferred colour parameters onto the internal Look-Up Table using Dell’s UltraSharp Calibration software with an optional colorimeter.

The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K HDR Monitor (UP2718Q) release date is set for May 23, with a price tag of $1,999.99.

Dell also announced at the NAB Show in Las Vegas a new 32in 8K monitor, which will be available for $4,999.99.

Like this: Like Loading...