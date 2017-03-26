Dell has launched what it says is the world’s first 8K consumer monitor, introducing the Dell UP3218K – with a price tag of $5,000.
The Dell UP3218K offers a staggering 7680 x 4320px resolution, displaying more than 33 million pixels at a time, with a pixel density of 279 PPI.
The new Dell 8K monitor is also a whopping 31.5 inches and supports Adobe RGB and sRGB colour spaces.
Other features include 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles and a three-year warranty.
Dell UP3218K Specifications
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
Widescreen – 16:9
Native Resolution
8K 7680 x 4320 at 60 Hz
Brightness
400 cd/m² (typical)
Contrast Ratio
1300: 1 (typical)
Response Time
6 ms (gray-to-gray)
Color Support
Color Gamut (typical): 100% Adobe RGB, 100% sRGB, 100% Rec709, 98% DCI-P3 /
Color Depth: 1.07 Billion colors
Input Connectors
2 x DP (ver 1.4) / 1 x USB 3.0 port – Upstream / 4 x USB 3.0 ports – Bottom (including 1 x USB3.0 BC1.2 charging port) / 1 x Audio line-out
Display Position Adjustments
Height, pivot (rotation), swivel, tilt
Screen Coating
Anti-Reflective treatment of the front polarizer (2H)
Color
Black
Dimensions (WxDxH) – with stand
28.4 in x 8.5 in x 24.3 in
Environmental Standards
ENERGY STAR Qualified
Compliant Standards
ENERGY STAR / EPEAT Gold / RoHS Compliant
Bundled Services
3-Years Advanced Exchange Service and Premium Panel Guarantee
Power
100-240 VAC / 50 or 60 Hz ± 3 Hz / 2.1 A (maximum)
Power Consumption (On mode)
87 W (typical) – 125 W (maximum) / 89.5 W (Energy Star)
Cables Included
1 x Power cable / 2 x DP Cable / 1 x USB 3.0 upstream cable
Horizontal Viewing Angle
178°
Vertical Viewing Angle
178°
Interfaces
Manufacturer Warranty
