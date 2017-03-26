Dell has launched what it says is the world’s first 8K consumer monitor, introducing the Dell UP3218K – with a price tag of $5,000.

The Dell UP3218K offers a staggering 7680 x 4320px resolution, displaying more than 33 million pixels at a time, with a pixel density of 279 PPI.

The new Dell 8K monitor is also a whopping 31.5 inches and supports Adobe RGB and sRGB colour spaces.

Other features include 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles and a three-year warranty.

Dell UP3218K Specifications

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

Widescreen – 16:9

Native Resolution

8K 7680 x 4320 at 60 Hz

Brightness

400 cd/m² (typical)

Contrast Ratio

1300: 1 (typical)

Response Time

6 ms (gray-to-gray)

Color Support

Color Gamut (typical): 100% Adobe RGB, 100% sRGB, 100% Rec709, 98% DCI-P3 /

Color Depth: 1.07 Billion colors

Input Connectors

2 x DP (ver 1.4) / 1 x USB 3.0 port – Upstream / 4 x USB 3.0 ports – Bottom (including 1 x USB3.0 BC1.2 charging port) / 1 x Audio line-out

Display Position Adjustments

Height, pivot (rotation), swivel, tilt

Screen Coating

Anti-Reflective treatment of the front polarizer (2H)

Color

Black

Dimensions (WxDxH) – with stand

28.4 in x 8.5 in x 24.3 in

Environmental Standards

ENERGY STAR Qualified

Compliant Standards

ENERGY STAR / EPEAT Gold / RoHS Compliant

Bundled Services

3-Years Advanced Exchange Service and Premium Panel Guarantee

Power

100-240 VAC / 50 or 60 Hz ± 3 Hz / 2.1 A (maximum)

Power Consumption (On mode)

87 W (typical) – 125 W (maximum) / 89.5 W (Energy Star)

Cables Included

1 x Power cable / 2 x DP Cable / 1 x USB 3.0 upstream cable

Horizontal Viewing Angle

178°

Vertical Viewing Angle

178°

Interfaces

2 x DP (ver 1.4) / 1 x USB 3.0 port – Upstream / 4 x USB 3.0 ports – Bottom (including 1 x USB3.0 BC1.2 charging port) / 1 x Audio line-out

Manufacturer Warranty

3-Year Advanced Exchange Service and Premium Panel Guarantee

