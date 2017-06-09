The DETU Twin 360° camera, first previewed at CES 2017, is now shipping and available for purchase, the company has announced.

The DETU Twin 360° camera features dual f/2.0 fisheye lenses that shoot 3K video footage in mp4 format in both horizontal and vertical view.

The DETU Twin 360° camera’s videos and still images (8MP resolution) can also be uploaded straight to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The new DETU camera can also livestream to Facebook and YouTube.

Users can also choose between four different shooting modes: Fisheye, Tiny Planet, VR and Source Mode.

Shooting is managed via the DETU 360 camera app, which is available for both iOS and Android, which stitches all footage from each individual source in real time.

DETU Twin 360° camera users can also use VR glasses or goggles to preview and reproduce footage through the DETU camera app or connect to a PC and DetuPlay, a panorama player app that shows all footage.

DETU Twin 360° Specifications

Weight

98g

Dimensions

120x46x24mm

Video coding

H264

Video format

MP4

Video resolution

3040×1520 @ 30fps

Photo resolution

3040×1520 /2048×1024

Date connectors

USB 2.0, Micro HDMI

Power

5W/2A

Battery

1200mA

Working time

1.5 hours

Wireless

802.11a / b / G / n Wi-Fi

Storage

Micro SD (Up to 64GB supported)

