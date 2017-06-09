The DETU Twin 360° camera, first previewed at CES 2017, is now shipping and available for purchase, the company has announced.
The DETU Twin 360° camera features dual f/2.0 fisheye lenses that shoot 3K video footage in mp4 format in both horizontal and vertical view.
The DETU Twin 360° camera’s videos and still images (8MP resolution) can also be uploaded straight to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The new DETU camera can also livestream to Facebook and YouTube.
Users can also choose between four different shooting modes: Fisheye, Tiny Planet, VR and Source Mode.
Shooting is managed via the DETU 360 camera app, which is available for both iOS and Android, which stitches all footage from each individual source in real time.
DETU Twin 360° camera users can also use VR glasses or goggles to preview and reproduce footage through the DETU camera app or connect to a PC and DetuPlay, a panorama player app that shows all footage.
DETU Twin 360° Specifications
Weight
98g
Dimensions
120x46x24mm
Video coding
H264
Video format
MP4
Video resolution
3040×1520 @ 30fps
Photo resolution
3040×1520 /2048×1024
Date connectors
USB 2.0, Micro HDMI
Power
5W/2A
Battery
1200mA
Working time
1.5 hours
Wireless
802.11a / b / G / n Wi-Fi
Storage
Micro SD (Up to 64GB supported)