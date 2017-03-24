DJI’s Mavic Pro drone caught everyone by surprise when it was announced late last year. The foldable, versatile drone promised a more spontaneous experience for drone pilots.

In this interesting video DJI sat down with the designers and engineers who brought the Mavic Pro to life and asked them to share the thought process and design behind the drone.

DJI says the Mavic Pro was a major challenge for DJI engineers at the time of sketching, as they aimed to strike the right balance between form and function, and aesthetic and practicality.

