From aerial photography to industrial use, drones have many uses that pique people’s interests, but in this fascinating video DJI speaks to three farmers about how they’ve used drones to drastically change how they work their land.

These farmers-turned-drone-pilots over a period of six months now use the DJI MG-1S drone to more precisely spray their crops to increase yields.

More farmers, in fact, are turning to drones because they not only increase yields but help reduce working hours, which helps their small businesses grow.

