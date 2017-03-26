From aerial photography to industrial use, drones have many uses that pique people’s interests, but in this fascinating video DJI speaks to three farmers about how they’ve used drones to drastically change how they work their land.

These farmers-turned-drone-pilots over a period of six months now use the DJI MG-1S drone to more precisely spray their crops to increase yields.

More farmers, in fact, are turning to drones because they not only increase yields but help reduce working hours, which helps their small businesses grow.

DJI: we can’t wait to see how third parties will develop Mavic’s features for new applications

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.