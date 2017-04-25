DJI has announced a range of new accessories for drone pilots, including the Cendence, a customisable remote controller, the Tracktenna high-gain antenna and CrystalSky monitor offering personalised controls.

DJI Cendence

The new Cendence remote controller – price tag £949 / €1,149 – is DJI’s first multi-platform controller and allows users to program and store customised button configurations for different flight and shooting options.

The Cendence is compatible with DJI’s Matrice 200 and Inspire 2 drones. It boasts two dials allowing users to adjust the pitch and yaw of the gimbal at the same time, also allowing them to access functions like ISO, focus and shutter speed without navigating the touch menu settings on their mobile device.

The DJI Cendence also offers built-in SDI and HDMI video transmission ports for live HD broadcast and streaming applications. You can also adapt it to use DJI’s Lightbridge or WiFi video transmission technology.

The Cendence controller can mount tablets and camera phones, as well as DJI’s new CrystalSky monitors. It also boasts a second, smaller screen that displays telemetry data.

DJI says its battery lasts up to four hours.

DJI Tracktenna

DJI also announced the Tracktenna, which is a new high-gain antenna with built-in sensors and two-axis gimbal that point the antenna to your drone to improve the connection – even if you are in a vehicle or in motion – to improve the connection .

DJI says that when installed on the Cendence controller, the Tracktenna can boost your signal transmission to more 6.2 miles.

The Tracktenna supports transmission speeds of up to 10Mbps within 1.24 miles for data-intensive applications, and it supports both 2.4GHz and 5.8GHz frequency bands, giving it greater signal stability, the company says.

A price and release date for the DJI Tracktenna won’t be announced until later this year.

DJI CrystalSky

DJI also announced a new CrystalSky range of dedicated monitors for use with its drones, which it says offer a brighter and more reliable display screen.

The CrystalSky monitors offers displays up to 2000 cd/m2, which is four times brighter than a typical smartphone or tablet.

Available in 5.5in and 7.85in sizes, the CrystalSky attaches directly to the Cendence controller or you can use a new dedicated mounting bracket to attach it to other DJI controllers.

The CrystalSky price tag will be: a 5.5-inch, 1000 cd/m2 version for £449 (€549); a 7.85-inch, 1000 cd/m2 version for £669 (€799); and a 7.85-inch, 2000 cd/m2 version for £949 (€1,149).

Like this: Like Loading...