DJI has unveiled a range of new accessories for use with its Mavic Pro drone, including a propeller guard, a battery charging hub, an ND filter set, quick-release folding propeller and an aircraft sleeve.

Aimed at novice drone pilots, the DJI Propeller Cage is designed to shield the Mavic Pro’s propellers to offer an extra layer of safety while new operators learn how to fly the drone.

The Propeller Cage mounts on the Mavic Pro’s arms and completely encircles a set of slightly smaller 7728 Quick-Release Folding Propellers, which are also new.

DJI says that both of these new accessories also help to protect the Mavic Pro’s propellers when flying in tight spaces and other locations where the drone may come in close proximity to other objects.

DJI’s new Advanced Battery Charging Hub for the Mavic Pro lets you charge up to four Intelligent Flight Batteries at the same. The Hub charges each battery in sequence according to their power levels, and is also compatible with the Phantom 4 series 100W charger.

Other accessories include a new remote controller monitor hood to help Mavic Pro pilots get a better view of what they are shooting under direct sunlight, a set of ND Filters that attach to the camera gimbal, allowing more control of the camera’s exposure settings, and a new Aircraft sleeve with interior padding to help minimise the risk of external scratches when transporting or storing the Mavic Pro.

Prices for the new DJI Mavic Pro accessories are:

Propeller Cage: 163 GBP/ 179 EUR

7728 Quick-Release Folding Propeller: 9 GBP/ 9 EUR

Propeller Guard: available at a later date

Battery Charging Hub (Advanced): 59 GBP/ 65 EUR

Aircraft Sleeve: 6 GBP/ 7 EUR

Mavic – ND Filters Set (ND4/8/16): 33 GBP/39 EUR

More details on all the new Mavic Pro accessories are available at DJI’s website.

