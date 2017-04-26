DJI and Hasselblad have announced the launch of the DJI M600 Pro drone, which boasts an integrated 100-megapixel Hasselblad camera.

The DJI M600 Pro’s Hasselblad H6D-100c camera employs a 53.4mm x 40mm sensor promising bags of detail and tonal range, as well as low-light capability.

The camera mounts on the DJI M600 Pro through it’s integrated Ronin-MX three-axis stabilised gimbal, which DJI says uses motors and inertial measurement units to resist high G-forces, maintain stability and hold the horizon.

The DJI M600 Pro/Ronin-MX/H6D-100c drone platform is the latest collaboration between the two companies since DJI assumed a stake in Hasselblad in late 2015.

Their first joint product, launched last year, combined the M600 drone with the A5D medium format camera.

The DJI M600 Pro consists of an adaptable six-rotor flight platform with the Lightbridge 2 transmission system, a dust-proof propulsion system and six Intelligent Flight Batteries.

A D-RTK GNSS navigation system can withstand strong magnetic interference for precise 3D positioning, DJI says.

The DJI M600 Pro release date will be sometime in Q3 2017, with price information to come later.

