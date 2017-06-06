DJI and SkyPixel have announced an aerial video contest, the 2017 SkyPixel Video Contest, which is open to all drone users.

The 2017 SkyPixel Video Contest runs from June 1 to August 1 and invites drone users to submit their videos whether you are a new drone user or a professional videographer.

The 2017 SkyPixel Video Contest comprises three categories: Nature, City and Sport. And it is open to entrants from anywhere in the world.

Videos captured from any type of aerial platform are eligible for entry. Submissions should not be longer than five minutes and should include at least 30 seconds of aerial footage.

The 2017 SkyPixel Video Contest is hosted by DJI, and is sponsored by Nikon, Adidas, and Raffles City.

SkyPixel, which is run in conjunction with DJI, is one of the largest online communities for aerial videographers and photographers.

