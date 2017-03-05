The aerial photography community SkyPixel in conjunction with DJI and Tourism Australia have launched an aerial photography competition to showcase the natural beauty of Australia as seen from drones.

The Australia From Above contest is accepting entries from March 3 to May 2, 2017 and is open to both professionals and enthusiasts.

The winner of the Australia From Above contest will receive a DJI Inspire 2 Premium Combo drone package, plus a three-day journey to Lord Howe island for two and a three-day journey to Kangaroo island for two.

Runners-up have a chance to win a DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone, a Mavic Pro drone and one of 10 Osmo Mobile handheld smartphone stabilised gimbals.

Winning entries will also be showcased on the SkyPixel website as well as to DJI’s millions of fans and followers across its social media platforms.

For more details, visit the competition website.

Like this: Like Loading...