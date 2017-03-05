The aerial photography community SkyPixel in conjunction with DJI and Tourism Australia have launched an aerial photography competition to showcase the natural beauty of Australia as seen from drones.

The Australia From Above contest is accepting entries from March 3 to May 2, 2017 and is open to both professionals and enthusiasts.

The winner of the Australia From Above contest will receive a DJI Inspire 2 Premium Combo drone package, plus a three-day journey to Lord Howe island for two and a three-day journey to Kangaroo island for two.

Runners-up have a chance to win a DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone, a Mavic Pro drone and one of 10 Osmo Mobile handheld smartphone stabilised gimbals.

Winning entries will also be showcased on the SkyPixel website as well as to DJI’s millions of fans and followers across its social media platforms.

For more details, visit the competition website.

DJI: we can't wait to see how third parties will develop Mavic's features for new applications | Camera Jabber
DJI: we can't wait to see how third parties will develop Mavic's features for new applications | Camera Jabber

When it was announced in September, DJI’s Mavic Pro captured the fascination and imagination of drone pilots and videographers the world over. The Mavic’s compact design and portability, as well as enhanced features from the company’s Phantom series of drones promised to open up drone piloting to more people and more locations. In short, the…

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber
Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.