DJI has announced a new Smart TV App that will allow users to stream 4K videos and other aerial content captured from its drones.

The app is available for smart TV platforms such as the Samsung Tizen TV and Apple TV. When your TV is connected to the internet, download and install the app, which you can activate without having to register.

Details are a little unclear at the moment, but our best guess is that DJI’s Smart TV app works like this: drone pilots upload and share their footage to a DJI cloud platform. DJI chooses the best footage. People at home can watch this footage on their smart TVs via the new app.

If you’ve ever used a Chromecast and watched the slideshow of Google images before casting video from your computer, our guess is that the principle is the same.

Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager, says: “With the DJI Smart TV App, creators will have more ways to share their work with the world. This is really an opportunity for people to be inspired, intrigued, travel to places they would have never imagined and see the world in a whole new way.”

The DJI Smart TV App is available in English and compatible with TV and entertainment devices running on Android 5.1 and above.

Find the DJI Smart TV App on Samsung Tizen.

Find the DJI Smart TV App on Apple TV.

